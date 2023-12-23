Jung Hae-in's latest magazine pictorials win the internet: "So handsome as always"

The famous Korean actor, Jung Hae-in has shared some of his pictures from his recent work with the Elle mariage. The fashion magazine featured the Korean actor in their “El Mariage” No.44 issue. Elle has released two versions of the magazine, one is the regular version and the other one is the Jung Hae-in special edition.

In the special edition, Elle mariage represented Hae-in as an imaginary fashionable groom where he posed for the magazine wearing smart and elegant outfits. After the new visuals of the actor surfaced on the internet, his fans were amazed by his new looks. According to them, Hae-in looks perfectly handsome in the photos.

Fans are loving Hae-in's new look for Elle (Image via @holyhaein/Instagram)

"The most beautiful man in the world": Netizens are amazed by Jung Hae-in's new visuals for the Elle mariage

Jung Hae-in is one of the most famous Korean actors nationally and internationally. He has gained huge popularity in the global market for his works like Something in the Rain, D.P., and Snowdrop. The Korean actor has also gained achievements in the fashion world. Hae-in is a brand ambassador for Burberry and Boucheron. He has also partnered with Dior and Bvlgari in the past. In 2019, he was named Dior Men's spokesman for Asia.

Recently, Elle mariage featured him in their “El Mariage” No.44 issue which was released on December 22, 2023. It has two editions and the Hae-in special edition is available for purchase for ¥1,699 (approximately $11.84). In this edition, Elle shared an exclusive interview with the actor where they discussed family and marriage.

Jung Hae-in mentioned that his parents are his inspiration and their good relationship has always motivated him to look for a good relationship. Hae-in also confidently stated that he is good at making Korean dishes like kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) and doenjang jjigae (soybean paste stew).

And while talking during the interview and doing the photoshoot for the magazine cover, Hae-in was wearing all the outfits from Dior. Starting from the shirts to shoes, everything was from Dior. And as per the fans, Jung Hae-in is looking stunning and handsome in those pictures. Here are some of the comments from his official Instagram post.

Fans are swooned by the actor's new visuals for Elle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are mesmerized by the new photos of Hae-in (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hae-in made his debut in 2014 after his military service in the TV drama Bride of the Century, following an appearance in the music video Moya in 2013. His acting skills have been acknowledged through awards, such as the Best New Actor award at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for his role in Tune in for Love.

His performances have been praised for their intensity and versatility, spanning across various genres, including romantic, dramatic, action, and thriller. Jung Hae-in's upcoming work is going to be Mom's Friend's Son (2024) which is a romantic comedy K-drama.