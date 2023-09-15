Jung Hae-in's look for Mind Bridge Korea's latest campaign wins the internet: "Jung Haein x Mindbridge will always be top tier"

Jung Hae-in was recently featured in Mind Bridge Korea's Fall-Winter 2023 campaign, lending his stunning visuals to showcase the versatile pieces from its Smart line. While the campaign is being led by GOT7's BamBam, who will be representing the Mind Bridge Youth range, the K-drama star will be modeling for the Smart line instead.

The Snowdrop actor has represented the fashion brand for quite some time, having also modeled for its Summer 2023 campaign earlier this year. While the fall-winter campaign was cool-toned with some edgy pieces, the actor looked bright and fresh in the summer campaign, showcasing casual yet chic t-shirts along with other summer-friendly ensembles.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@mindbridge_kr)

Netizens were thrilled to spot Jung Hae-in in yet another Mind Bridge campaign, noting that the collaboration of the two often results in amazing pictorials. The Korean actor looked gorgeous as he sported a wide variety of ensembles, ranging from edgy leather jackets to elegantly tailored ones.

Mind Bridge Korea is most recognized for its casual and comfortable everyday clothing, with the Youth line being more trendy than the rest. The Fall-Winter Collection offers a range of cozy yet chic outfits, with most pieces following a muted color palette that would be perfect for the upcoming season.

Jung Hae-in looked dapper in an effortless hair and makeup look for Mind Bridge Korea's Fall-Winter 2023 campaign

While Jung Hae-in's ensembles were gorgeous for the campaign pictorial, his hair and makeup allowed his natural beauty to shine through, further accentuating the casual feel that the actor was going for. He kept his beauty choices simple and easy to maintain, which was perfect for the cozy photoshoot.

The K-drama star went with a dewy base that lent a stunning glow to his skin, making the actor look fresh and youthful in the campaign pictorial. For his eye makeup, he kept it minimal and added a light dusting of brown eyeshadow around his eyes. Along with that, he opted for a peachy pink lip shade in a natural finish, providing definition to his lips without looking too intense.

Jung Hae-in rocked a casual, fluffy hairstyle for the Mind Bridge Korea campaign, simply parting his hair down the side. He incorporated soft waves in sections of his hair to make the look more voluminous, adding a hint of texture to the casual hairdo. In addition, he kept his bangs brushed down, styling them to curl away from his face to create a curtain fringe effect.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@mindbridge_kr)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@mindbridge_kr)

Fans swooned over the Korean actor's stunning visuals, with several of them noting that he looked "classy" in the campaign pictorial. Netizens gushed over his beautiful smile, with an Instagram user even going on to say they were "melting" looking at his beauty.

While Jung Hae-in and GOT7's BamBam represented the menswear collection, Cho Bo-ah modeled for the womenswear collection instead, showcasing comfortable and cozy pieces from Mind Bridge Korea's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection.