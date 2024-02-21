Kim Da-mi's look for the latest Vogue x Bottega Veneta campaign wins the internet: "She ate and left no crumbs"

On February 20, 2024, Vogue Korea shared three Instagram posts where Korean actress and model Kim Da-mi is posing for their upcoming March issue. The magazine brand shared four pictures of the Korean actress and a short Instagram reel. Vogue Korea stated,

"Kim Da-mi, the actress everyone looks forward to. Rather than taking advantage of the speed of this enthusiasm, she is going with her own flow."

Da-mi wears various outfits from the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta in the new pictorial. Kim Da-mi also shared the pictures via her official Instagram handle, and her fans are impressed by her new look. Every new picture of the Korean actress depicts different stories and the meaning behind them. The colorful representation and the unique photos of Da-mi for Vogue x Bottega Veneta won fans' hearts.

Fans are obsessed with the new visuals of Kim Da-mi for Vogue Korea and Bottega Veneta

Kim Da-mi started her career in 2017, and within this short time span, she has achieved success and garnered huge global popularity. Her famous works include The Witch: Part 1, Itaewon Class, Soulmate, and Our Beloved Summer. The actress also has a successful modeling career. She is known for her fresh and unconventional visuals in the fashion industry.

Her recent work with Vogue Korea, featuring Bottega Veneta, went viral on the internet due to her unique and artistic look in the picture. Fans have reacted widely positively, and social media platforms are overflowing with complimenting comments and praise.

For the cover of the upcoming March issue, Kim Da-mi wears a diverse range of outfits from Bottega Veneta, showcasing nine unique themes. The themes are Enter the World (long black dress), Red Window (red and white top with a colorful layered skirt), Blue Wave (deep blue and white fringe dress), Discovery Channel (feather-like knit top and leather skirt), Hold On (pink dress with a rope-like style handbag), Back Story (black gown), Wind Machine (marble-patterned dress with knit fringe), The Door (stylish jacket and pants), and Marbles of the World (a colorful column dress).

These themes and dresses are represented by Kim Da-mi in collaboration with Vogue Korea and Bottega Veneta. Netizens love new pictures and new concepts. Here are some of the X posts where people praise the Korean actress' visuals for the new photoshoot.

Vogue Korea has also released an interview with the Korean actress where she talks about her upcoming work, Nine Puzzle. In the interview, she mentions that it was her first time going to the site in almost a year and reveals her secret to overcoming nervousness. Da-mi stated,

"I'm always nervous during my first shoot. Before I go to the filming set, I recite a spell in my head. ‘I’m having fun right now, I’m having fun."

Fans can check out the detailed interview on the official website of the magazine brand. As per Vogue, the shooting of Nine Puzzle started in January 2024, and fans can expect the release at the end of 2024, although it is not officially confirmed.