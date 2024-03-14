Kim Go-eun’s latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “Simply gorgeous”

Marie Claire Korea has revealed the digital covers of its April 2024 issue and Kim Go-eun is the face of it. On March 13, 2024, the magazine brand shared three official photos of the Korean actress and captioned,

"The main character on the cover of Marie Claire Korea's April issue is actress Kim Go-eun, the protagonist of Exhuma. Before the three print covers that will be released a little later, check out the digital cover that fully captures his lyrical atmosphere and the elegance of Chanel watches and fine jewelry."

Go-eun has also shared the photos by tagging Marie Claire Korea and Chanel. Fans are amazed by the new visuals of the actress and complimented her.

Kim Go-eun is one of the top Korean actresses in the global market. She got her breakthrough with her role in the 2012 film A Muse. After that, she did many popular television series including Cheese in the Trap (2016) and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016) which are still quite famous among K-drama lovers. Some of her recent popular works are The King: Eternal Monarch, Little Women, and Yumi's Cells.

Fans like her relatability, boldness, and ability to transition between roles. Netizens are always waiting for her new work to be released to see her in a new light with new visuals.

Her recent latest magazine pictorial featuring the Chanel J12 Watch collection has also gotten a lot of positive fan reaction. Marie Claire Korea has only released four digital magazine cover photos and a short clip of the Korean actress and stated that the rest of the official photos and an interview will be exclusively included in the print version of their April 2024 issue.

With just these few photos, fans are thrilled to see Kim Go-eun's new look for the cover wearing the Chanel J12 Watch collection. People are so impressed by her work and the visuals that they are saying she is the most talented artist in South Korea. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram posts shared by Marie Claire.

Currently, the whole fandom is excited about the new Korean movie starring Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun, Exhuma, which was released on February 22, 2024. Right now the movie is only available to watch in Korea. However, it will be available on HBO Max and HiTv soon.