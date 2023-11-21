Kim Tae-ri's look for the latest magazine campaign for Prada x Vogue wins the internet: "She's so expensive" 

The Handmaiden fame Kim Tae-ri’s latest magazine campaign for Prada x Vogue has taken the internet by storm. Digitally directed by Minji Kwon, the video campaign features the actress sporting Prada couture fashionably well, with a beautiful storyline running through the video.

Titled 'TAERI in Wonderland', the campaign features Kim Tae-ri’s first still opening a crystal beaded curtain sporting black Prada ballet heels paired with a washed-off grey dress and a golden neckpiece. Her makeup is minimal, with soft pink lips, and her pixie-cut hair being the center of attention.

Walking into the second frame, Kim Tae-ri's attire changes, and she sports a black top and pant combination, with the top having ruffled white sleeves toward the wrists. The second frame is floral and pink, and Kim Tae-ri's look is still kept minimal with black nails and stylish accessories. In the last frame, the actress transitions into a shimmering dress with a black Prada clutch bag.

Fans of the Little Forest actress took to social media to express their excitement and joy, watching their favorite actress in a spectacularly stylish campaign:

A fan commented "She's so expensive" praising Kim Tae-ri's latest Prada x Vogue campaign (Image via Instagram/ @voguekorea)

While the concept is one that fans of the actress must want to watch on a loop, the styling and beauty looks are simple yet pack a powerful statement.

Fans go gaga over Kim Tae-ri's latest Prada x Vogue campaign titled TAERI in Wonderland

Kim Tae-ri is a popular South Korean actress who started her career in theater productions and modeling in TV advertisements. She made her feature film debut with Park Chan-wook’s film The Handmaiden in 2016, where she was chosen to play the role from among 1500 candidates.

Having done a handful of movies, the actress has created a space for herself in the hearts of fans globally, who readily spammed the comment section of Vogue Korea showcasing Kim’s creative digital campaign.

From emojis to praising how alluring she looks through every single frame, fans of the Alienoid actress made sure to express their feelings on her latest Prada x Vogue campaign across social media platforms:

Fans express their appreciation for "The Handmaiden" actress' Prada x Vogue campaign (Image via Instagram/ @voguekorea)

Fans of the Space Sweepers actress have often appreciated her style and makeup experiments, as she keeps switching up her looks regularly. She also took her fans by a pleasant surprise when she debuted a pixie haircut this year, which she is seen stylishly flaunting in the Prada x Vogue campaign as well.

As for her connection with luxury brand Prada, Kim Tae-ri's association with the luxury fashion house dates back to 2021, when she was announced as the brand ambassador of Prada during their Spring-Summer 2022 campaign.