Kim Yoo-jung's look in the latest magazine campaign wins the internet: "Living Doll"

South Korean actress and model Kim Yoo-jung has lately been winning the hearts of fans with her drama, My Demon. The actress most recently posed for Singles magazine with Laneige products. For the campaign, the actress took up the role of Do Do-hee, her on-screen character for My Demon, and posed in the same aura.

Singles Magazine released the campaign images of the actress on December 20,and a campaign video on December 21.The actress posed with the Laneige Neo Cushion Glow product for the campaign, in neutral and elegant clothing. Fans were excited to see the actress in the images and appreciated her beauty in the magazine pictorials.

Many fans praised the actress/model for her looks and took their comments online via Twitter and the official Instagram post made by Singles magazine.

"So pretty": Fans react to Kim Yoo-jung in the latest Laneige x Singles Magazine campaign

Kim Yoo-jung has continued to win the hearts of fans globally with her amazing acting skills, witty characters, and pretty visuals. The actress is known widely for her roles in K-dramas such as 2Oth Century Girl, The 8th Night, My Heart Puppy, and more.

The Korean actress has made waves through her acting skills and impressed fans with her amazing visuals. In the fashion world, the actress has created dominance by collaborating with popular brands such as FILA, Couronne, Laneige, and more.

For the photoshoot, the actress posed in multiple settings with different looks. These looks were inspired by her character from the ongoing drama, My Demon. In all the looks, the actress carried a natural makeup look with subtle blush, light pink lips, dewy foundation, and minimal eye makeup.

Fans were happy to see the actress in a professional magazine photoshoot.

Fans were elated to see Yoo-jung in Singles magazine photoshoot (Image via Sportskeeda)

The media outlet released two campaign videos and multiple pictures to showcase Yoo-jung's look. The actress was spotted in neutral colors such as black and white throughout the campaign, with a touch of pink.

Kim Yoo-jung posed with the Laneige Neo Cushion Glow product for the Korean makeup brand. The product is known for its dewy finish with good coverage while still being lightweight on the skin.