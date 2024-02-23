Kim Yuna’s latest magazine campaign wins the internet: “the most beautiful woman in the world”

Kim Yuna will be one of the 24 women featured in Vogue Korea's upcoming issue. The magazine brand's March issue's theme is '2024 WOMEN NOW', where the brand will represent 24 Korean female celebrities and their journeys. On February 21, 2024, Vogue shared a few pictorials of Yuna along with a short clip. The magazine brand stated,

"Kim Yuna, the face of Crystal Dior Beauty, who always holds her head high and influences the world with passion and effort."

Yuna has also shared some pictorials from the photoshoot. In the photos, she is wearing outfits from the luxury fashion house Dior. Fans are obsessed with Yuna's new looks after witnessing them.

Fans are awestruck by the new looks of Kim Yuna for Vogue Korea

Kim Yuna is a former competitive figure skater from South Korea who won a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver. People call her the greatest ladies' singles skater of all time due to her artistry and musical sense, graceful skating skills, exceptional speed, fluidity, and consistency. During her recent interview with Vogue Korea, Yuna stated,

"I started figure skating at the age of five, when I didn't even know what the word "career path" meant."

She gained her first international experience in 2002, when she competed in and won the Triglav Trophy competition at the novice level in Jesenice, Slovenia. After pursuing a successful career in skating, Yuna entered the fashion world. In 2022, Kim Yuna became the global ambassador for Dior Beauty.

For her recent photoshoot for Vogue, the skater sported various outfits from Dior accompanied by makeup and accessories from Dior Beauty. In the photos, Yuna mainly wears trending dresses from the brand, suits, and pants. The color palate of the outfits is mainly black and white, with some hints of beige.

Fans love Yuna's new look. As per the fans, she styled her hair with hime cut, which looks gorgeous on her. People are saying that Kim Yuna looks like a queen, and they are mesmerized by her beauty. Here are some Instagram comments from Vogue Korea where fans praise her.

During the interview, Vogue asked Yuna about her new hairstyle, and the skater answered very honestly. She stated,

"I tend to pursue stability more than I look, and this applies not only in style but in all aspects. I don't really enjoy adventure or transformation. But I think there's definitely fun to be had when trying something different. Thanks to you, I saw a new side of me."

To know more personal details about Kim Yuna, fans can access the detailed interview on the official website of Vogue Korea.