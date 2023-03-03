KISS Farewell Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

KISS has confirmed the last leg of their farewell tour, the End of the Road Tour, which will cover major arenas across the United States and Canada. The tour will kick off on October 29 in Austin, Texas, and conclude with a two-night show at Kiss' hometown venue, Madison Square Garden in New York. The final shows are scheduled for December 1 and 2.
Fans can purchase tickets on Live Nation starting March 10 at 10 am local time, while KISS Army members can access the pre-sale on March 6 at 10 am local time.
“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."
KISS Farewell Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more
KISS’ End of the Road Tour was initially planned to conclude with a final concert on July 17, 2021, in New York City. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the band was forced to postpone much of their farewell tour, including the final show.
Here are the dates and venues for the KISS Tour:
- October 29, Austin, TX – Moody Center
- November 1, Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
- November 3, Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- November 6, Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- November 8, Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- November 10, Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- November 12, Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- November 13, Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
- November 15, Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- November 18, Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- November 19, Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre
- November 21, Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
- November 22, Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- November 24, Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- November 25, Indianapolis. IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- November 27, Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
- November 29, Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- December 1, New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- December 2, New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
The band have finally confirmed their last shows in the region and are gearing up to wind down their 50-year career with lone mainstays Paul Stanley, who turned 71 this year, and Gene Simmons, who is going to be 74 this summer.
The band’s farewell tour can also open up other opportunities inducing one-off shows, residencies, and festival appearances. The lineup currently has two original members, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer.
KISS is recognized for its smash hits, such as I Was Made for Lovin’ You, Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City, and Heaven’s on Fire.