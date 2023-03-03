KISS Farewell Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

KISS has confirmed the last leg of their farewell tour, the End of the Road Tour, which will cover major arenas across the United States and Canada. The tour will kick off on October 29 in Austin, Texas, and conclude with a two-night show at Kiss' hometown venue, Madison Square Garden in New York. The final shows are scheduled for December 1 and 2.

Fans can purchase tickets on Live Nation starting March 10 at 10 am local time, while KISS Army members can access the pre-sale on March 6 at 10 am local time.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

KISS Farewell Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

KISS’ End of the Road Tour was initially planned to conclude with a final concert on July 17, 2021, in New York City. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the band was forced to postpone much of their farewell tour, including the final show.

Here are the dates and venues for the KISS Tour:

October 29, Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 1, Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

November 3, Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

November 6, Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 10, Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 12, Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

November 15, Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

November 18, Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

November 19, Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre

November 21, Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 24, Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, Indianapolis. IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

November 29, Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

December 1, New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

December 2, New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

The band have finally confirmed their last shows in the region and are gearing up to wind down their 50-year career with lone mainstays Paul Stanley, who turned 71 this year, and Gene Simmons, who is going to be 74 this summer.

Stern Show @sternshow How did @KISS decide on their band name? @GeneSimmons jokes about the alternatives before they agreed on what @PaulStanleyLive came up with. How did @KISS decide on their band name? @GeneSimmons jokes about the alternatives before they agreed on what @PaulStanleyLive came up with. https://t.co/HmKg34h0C7

The band’s farewell tour can also open up other opportunities inducing one-off shows, residencies, and festival appearances. The lineup currently has two original members, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer.

KISS is recognized for its smash hits, such as I Was Made for Lovin’ You, Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City, and Heaven’s on Fire.

Poll : 0 votes