KISS OF LIFE Natty's Singles Korea pictorial wins the internet: "An icon"

South Korean girl group KISS OF LIFE's member Natty has recently been featured in a Singles Korea pictorial which has become the talk of the town. The group, consisting of four members—Natty, Belle, Haneul, and Julie—has Natty as its main dancer.

Singles Korea is a popular magazine featuring a mix of articles about fashion, beauty, and culture. The magazine's March 2024 issue features Natty's unique pictorials.

The Singles Korea pictorial showcases a unique pink theme wherein KISS OF LIFE's Natty sports a glowing makeup look against a pink light for all the photos of the magazine's March 2024 issue.

Fans of the KISS OF LIFE member were quick to praise Natty's Singles Korea pictorial with appreciative comments on social media platforms like "X":

Expand Tweet

Fans swoon over KISS OF LIFE Natty's Singles Korea pictorial

KISS OF LIFE has a global fanbase owing to their visuals and dancing skills. The South Korean girl group member had gained popularity as a trainee before joining the band as she has participated in Idol School and SIXTEEN. Moreover, the KISS OF LIFE dancer also debuted as a soloist in 2020 after undergoing rigorous training for seven years.

Natty has also collaborated with fashion brand Calvin Klein for a campaign that featured her in a sports bra and pants with the CK logo. Moreover, she has always been a part of multiple unique themed campaigns with the Singles Korea pictorial being an addition to the same.

The Singles Korea pictorial features KISS OF LIFE Natty's styled against a pink light theme wherein her makeup in a closeup photo features a dewy base, volumized lashes, smudged eyeliner, a reddish-pink tint for the lips, and highlighter along the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and alongside the eyes.

She is also seen sporting a unique shimmering grey manicure in the pictorial. While her hair is pitch black, the Singles Korea pictorial features the KISS OF LIFE member in a blonde look with her voluminous bangs framing her face.

Expand Tweet

The Korea pictorial also features her sporting a blue outfit with her black hair having electric blue highlights. Her makeup in the photo features a shimmering shade on the eyelids and a pink shade on the lips.

Another one of Natty's photos from the Singles Korea pictorial features the KISS OF LIFE member in a pink top and denim skirt with dewy base makeup and a light pink shade for the lips. She was styled pink blush paired with an extended eyeliner and two ponytails on each side with face-framing bangs.

Expand Tweet

Fans of KISS OF LIFE and Natty were quick to praise the South Korean girl band member's multiple looks for the Singles Korea pictorial. They used phrases like "serve" and "queen" to compliment her look via "X":

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Read More: LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yun-jin's look for MAC event wins the internet: "She looks so ethereal"

KISS OF LIFE's Natty continues to stun fans with her unique pictorials and beauty looks via social media. Fans of the South Korean girl band often look forward to Natty's beautiful looks.