Krispy Kreme dog donuts: Where to buy, availability, ingredients, and other details revealed

Krispy Kreme Inc., the famous doughnut brand, rose to prominence after introducing a new range of Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts. They're again making waves as they're back with doggie donuts.

The North Carolina-based restaurant has unveiled a fall special that has the fans 'pawsitively' drooling. The announcement came following the recent introduction of their mouth-watering fall doughnut lineup for humans. This includes the new delicious Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan doughnuts.

In a recent news statement issued on August 23, 2023, the chain said that their Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts were inspired by the brand's renowned Pumpkin Spice doughnut collection, which debuted earlier this month. This item was created with the sole purpose of providing the furry family members with a taste of seasonal happiness.

It is also being done to commemorate the National Dog Day. The franchise is introducing the Pup'kin Spice Doughnuts in honor of the day on August 26. These items are similar to the new Pumpkin Spice doughnuts that debuted earlier this month in retailers.

According to Nationaldogday.com, Colleen Paige, a pet and family lifestyle expert, started the National Dog Day in 2004. According to their official website, Paige, a conservationist and author, has also established other holidays, such as National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, and National Cat Day, to

"Bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourage adoption."

It is also estimated that millions of unwanted pets have been saved due to this.

Krispy Kreme’s dog donuts will be available only for a short period of time

The dog donuts are back (Image via Krispy Kreme)

As many people would agree, these four-legged pets deserve a sweet treat now and again. Some individuals consider their dog to be more than just a constant companion who makes their lives easier. Dogs seem to know how to make life better. This particular item is surely guaranteed to make them feel special.

Krispy Kreme celebrates dogs and their owners for the second year by offering these Doggie Doughnuts. It also enabled the opportunities for wonderful, shared moments around the fall's favorite flavors.

Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme will allow Pumpkin Spice fans to double the enjoyment and share the item with their canine friends. These homemade doughnut-shaped dog biscuits will be released on Saturday and will only be accessible for a limited time, that is, until August 31 or while supplies last.

Furthermore, they will only be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations throughout the United States. In addition, the Doggie Doughnuts will be sold in a special six-count box in-store and via drive-thru.

Krispy Kreme's new Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts will also allow the loyal and furry friends to enjoy seasonal flavors. They are safe, doughnut-shaped dog biscuits manufactured by Huds and Toke, an artisan-baked pet treat company based in Australia.

Each of these biscuits is made with a hard-baked cookie. It contains ingredients like peanut butter, pumpkin, and carob, which serve as a replacement for chocolate. They are also intended for dogs of all sizes and ages. However, the company has advised that Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are designed to be eaten as a snack, not a substitute for a comprehensive and balanced meal.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Global Chief Brand Officer, said in the same press release that:

“Dogs add so much to our lives, so for National Dog Day we’ve upped our game for you to give them the awesome treat they deserve. We know you love our Pumpkin Spice and now it’s time for dogs to get in on the action. We’re pawsitive (groan) your dogs will love them.”

This year's Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice assortment is combined, sprinkled, and topped with even more pumpkin spice. Pup'kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup'kin Spice Cake, Pup'kin Spice Maple Peanut, and Pup'kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl are the four flavors of Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts that will be available.