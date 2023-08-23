Krispy Kreme Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts: Where to buy, availability, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme Inc. gained fame for their new line of Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts, launched a while back. Now that their fan-favorite Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts have returned, they are once more making the headlines for giving their fans and bidding a sweet farewell to summer by providing them with the refreshing taste of strawberries.

This item will be offered from Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, 2023, according to an official press release issued on August 21. It will be accessible through the brand's mobile app or in-person at participating locations across the United States.

Krispy Kreme is an American network of coffee shops and a global manufacturer of doughnuts. Vernon Rudolph established the company in 1937.

Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts were first brought to tables in 2020

The Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts are basically the Original Glazed Doughnut of the company covered in a colorful strawberry glaze that has a delicious, lip-smackingly sweet and fruity flavor. The company hasn't announced whether this new pack of doughnuts is a seasonal or permanent offering, though. Even the price has not yet been disclosed.

This year's comeback marks the brand's third release of Strawberry Glazed doughnuts, which were first presented as a limited-time item in 2020 and last appeared on the brand's menu in 2021.

In the company's press statement, Dave Skena, Chief Brand Officer of Krispy Kreme International, stated:

“Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend – the unofficial end of summer – is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone. So, make plans now to visit Krispy Kreme Sept. 1 through 4 when these treats make their return for a sweet summer sendoff.”

From September 1, 2023, Friday, to September 4, 2023, Monday, which is the Labour Day Weekend, customers can find these Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme shops around the country.

For the launch, the brand joined hands with Hailey Bieber's cosmetic line

Additionally, and as stated in a news release, the Strawberry Glaze Doughnut inspired the reintroduction of a well-known product. A limited-edition strawberry-glaze flavored Peptide Lip Treatment will also be released by Hailey Bieber's cosmetic line, rhode, in collaboration with the release of the doughnuts.

In order to give shoppers a sneak peek into her own must-have cosmetics collection, Bieber introduced Rhode in 2022. The company crossed the eight-figure sales threshold six months after its start, and its products are renowned for selling out instantly.

According to the Rhode website, the strawberry-flavored Peptide Lip Treatment has a suggested retail price of $16 and will go on sale on August 28 at 9 am PT. Interested customers can join the waitlist to receive the renowned flavor a few days before the aforementioned doughnut is launched. The new Peptide Lip Treatment is described on the website as follows:

"Bursting with strawberry flavour and glazed to perfection for your glossiest, most delicious lips".

More details about the brand

Krispy Kreme is one of the most loved and popular confectionery brands in the world, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It operates in more than 30 countries, thanks to their distinctive network of freshly baked doughnut restaurants, a quickly expanding online store and delivery service with close to 12,000 new points of entry and alliances with top merchants.

To develop a unique product, the firm has experimented with various doughnut flavors ever since it was founded. The franchise debuted the Whole Wheat Glazed doughnut on February 19, 2007. A doughnut flavored with the soft drink Cheerwine was introduced on July 1, 2010.

Two new doughnuts - chocolate and peanut butter-flavored ones - under the Reese's brand were further launched on August 5, 2019. In July 2020, Krispy Kreme also debuted another range of doughnuts with candy coatings. These were decorated with jelly beans, marshmallows, sour gummies, and Nerds.

Recently, the brand also launched their Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts collection.