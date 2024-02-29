Krystal Jung's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Such an ethereal beauty"

Vogue Korea has revealed another face from its upcoming '2024 WOMEN NOW' March issue, Krystal Jung. It is a special issue with which Vogue Korea will celebrate International Women's Day with 24 famous female faces from Korea.

For the past few weeks, the magazine brand has unveiled the faces for the '2024 WOMEN NOW' issue including celebrities like Park Gyu-young, Kim Da-mi, and many others.

On, February 28, 2024, Vogue released the official pictures of Krystal Jung for the upcoming issue via Instagram. The photos went viral quickly and fans are amazed by the new looks of the Korean actress. They are mesmerized by the beauty of the actress and say that she looks ethereal in the newly released photos.

Fans are mesmerized by the new visuals of Krystal Jung for Vogue Korea (Image via @voguekorea/Instagram)

Fans are stunned by the new visuals of Krystal Jung for Vogue Korea

Chrystal Soo Jung, widely known as Krystal, is a famous K-pop idol as well as a Korean actress. With her singing skills and acting talents, the artist has gained success and huge popularity in the international market. She has been getting noticed in the global market because of her work in K-dramas. Some of her best works are The Heirs, Police University, and Crazy Love.

Recently, The Korean actress has been selected as one of the 24 faces from Vogue Korea's '2024 WOMEN NOW' issue. After the magazine brand shared the photos, fans are awestruck by the new looks of Krystal, especially her short hairstyle caught the most attention of her fans.

In the photos, the singer is wearing outfits from the 2024 Ralph Lauren Collection Pre-Spring collection. The theme and color palate of the outfits are romantic and soft pastel tones. A few outfits are also dressed in black-and-white color palettes. Overall, the theme and the visuals of the K-pop idol have won fans' hearts.

According to the fans, Krystal's beauty is timeless, and in the new Ralph Lauren outfits she looks like a queen. Here are some photos from X (formerly Twitter) where people are admiring her work and new visuals:

Some of the outfits worn by Krystal from Ralph Lauren are:

A two-button jacket, linen silk pants, shirt, with strap heels

An off-shoulder dress with ballerina pink

A tulle evening dress with an oversized cashmere sweater and white espadrilles

An H-line knit crochet dress with a polo collar and white sandal heels

A V-neck cardigan, tweed jacket, and embellished sheer pants

A vest, voluminous skirt, and wedge sandals

A black cropped turtleneck and linen pants

A one-shoulder tank top and floral print maxi skirt

In February 2024, Krystal Jung announced that she would become a solo artist in partnership with Beasts & Natives (BANA). She also released a cover of Leila Hathaway's I'm Coming Back which is exclusively available on SoundCloud.