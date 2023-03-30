LA Pride in the Park 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, venue, and more

On March 28, LA Pride in the Park 2023 confirmed Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion as their headlining artists. The lineup information was announced on LA Pride's social media accounts and also on their official website.

Fans cannot access the Early Bird Single Day and Weekend passes as they are sold out. However, General Single Day tickets and Weekend passes, costing $69 and $119, respectively, are available for purchase. The VIP Single Day tickets costing $299 and VIP Weekend tickets costing $549 are also currently available. Interested individuals can buy their desired tickets for the two-day festival at lapride.org.

Megan Thee Stallion will be headlining the live event on June 9 and Mariah Carey is scheduled to perform on June 10 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, north of Chinatown between the Harbor (110) Freeway and the Los Angeles River.

The theme for LA Pride in the Park 2023 is 'All Out with Pride'

Mariah took to her Instagram account to share a post as she expressed how "thrilled and honored" she was to be performing at LA Pride 2023.

She wrote:

“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023, I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride.”

Megan shared in the official announcement and wrote:

“I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community. This incredible event advocate for diversity, inclusivity, and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

Since last year's successful event, LA Pride in the Park has expanded to a two-day concert event with popular headliners Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey set to perform. The festival line-up will also include more artists apart from these two stars and fans are eager for the organizers to share more details about the same.

Spanning 32 acres and accommodating 25,000 attendees, the event is one of the largest official Pride concerts in the country. The official theme for the 2023 Pride season is 'All Out with Pride,' which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community’s diversity, resilience, and joy.

More information on parking, transportation, safety, security, medical support, and participating vendors at the event will be available soon. Fans can learn more about the festival via the event's official website and social media accounts.

More about the headlining artists

Mariah Carey is a legendary singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and a New York Times bestselling author. She is also referred to as the “Songbird Supreme” by Guinness World Records. The artist is recognized as one of the most influential female singers of all time.

Mariah Carey has sold over 200 million records worldwide and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She is a five-time Grammy Award winner and also has won 19 World Music Awards and 14 American Music Awards.

The artist has also been supporting the LGBTQIA+ community for a long time and often speaks about equality and acceptance. In 2016, the singer received the Ally Award at the GLAAD Media Awards for her contribution to advancing LGBTQIA+ equality.

Megan Thee Stallion, on the other hand, who is also set to headline the event, has won three Grammy Awards.

She is also a philanthropist and entrepreneur. The artist has two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, including Savage (Remix) feat. Beyoncé, and WAP with Cardi B. She also has nine BET Awards and has won the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Female Artist.

In November 2022, Megan created history by becoming the first black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ prestigious Under 30 issue. The artist was previously renowned as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental Why I Speak Up For Black Women op-ed for The New York Times. She is also well-known for her humanitarian initiatives and fans can't wait to see her in action at LA Pride.

