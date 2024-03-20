Lee Jun-ho's look for the latest Tommy Hilfiger campaign wins the internet: "So much class in this person"

Lee Jun-ho, celebrated for his roles in Rose and Tulip, stole the spotlight in Tommy Hilfiger's 2024 Fall/Winter campaign featured in W Korea. Set against the dynamic backdrop of New York City, Lee Jun-ho's campaign showcased the brand's latest collection with effortless style and sophistication that left fans eager for more. W Korea released a video from the campaign on March 19 that won over the internet.

Lee Jun-ho's look for the latest Tommy Hilfiger campaign wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

In the campaign, he models various trendy outfits from the brand's latest collection. This earned praise for his style and charm among netizens. Fans were excited about his collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

Fans love Lee Jun-ho's look in the new Tommy Hilfiger campaign. Many fans can't wait to see more from the campaign. Overall, Jun-ho's role in the campaign has made him a fashion icon.

Fan reactions on Lee's look for the latest Tommy Hilfiger campaign (Image via SportsKeeda)

Fan reactions on Lee's look for the latest Tommy Hilfiger campaign (Image via SportsKeeda)

Read more: Twice's Nayeon's look for the Tommy Hilfiger 2024 NYFW show stuns fans: "She is the moment"

More details about Lee Jun-ho's look for the latest Tommy Hilfiger campaign

In the Tommy Hilfiger video campaign, Jun-ho sported an array of stylish outfits. One standout look included a pastel blue sweater with chinos, giving off a chic vibe. In another appearance, the singer-actor wore a white shirt paired with a striped sweater draped over his shoulder. He paired the ensemble with cotton shorts to create a relaxed yet refined look.

Another outfit that caught the attention of netizens was a classic denim-on-denim style. Jun-ho donned a denim shirt over a white round-neck t-shirt, teamed with denim pants.

Jun-ho's makeup for the campaign was kept natural with a dewy and hydrating foundation. He enhanced his features with a touch of light concealer and lip tint. His hair was styled with precision in a wet hairstyle look that perfectly complemented the urban backdrop. He used a hair styling gel.

Previously, he appeared for Tommy Hilfiger NYFW in a denim-on-denim look sporting a denim shirt. He styled it with a beige-colored jacket and denim pants. He looked handsome and dapper, according to his fans on social media platforms.

Lee Jun-ho's presence at Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week left fans in awe, with many expressing nostalgia for 90s heartthrob vibes. Fans were particularly impressed by Jun-ho's stylish and charismatic demeanor, solidifying his status as a beloved figure in the fashion world.