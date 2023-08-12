Lee Sung-kyung's look for The AtG's latest campaign wins the internet: "Serving so gorgeously"

Lee Sung-kyung recently represented the fashion brand The AtG, lending her modeling skills and stunning visuals to showcase its Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. The Korean model-actress has previously collaborated with the brand for its Summer 2023 Collection as well, looking fresh in bright ensembles that would be perfect for summer.

The K-drama star looked graceful in timeless pieces like button-down shirts and tailored coats, exuding elegance in ensembles that would be perfect for a formal look. The collection features everyday basics that borrow elements from trendy outfits, which come together to create pieces that are subtle yet statement worthy.

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fans swooned over Lee Sung-kyung's stunning visuals, noting that she looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictorial. They especially loved the looks that were plain in texture and pattern, as they allowed the K-drama star's natural beauty to shine through.

Although Lee Sung-kyung made it big as an actress, she first started her K-entertainment career as a model, thus lending an effortlessness to the campaign pictorial. Reportedly, the Korean actress actively took part in the creation of the looks, making the Fall-Winter Collection even more special.

Lee Sung-kyung looked elegant in natural makeup look and sleek bun in The AtG's Fall-Winter 2023 Campaign

Lee Sung-kyung rocked several different ensembles throughout the campaign pictorial, ranging from cozy knits to chic tailored vests. She paired her outfits with a natural makeup look and an effortless hairstyle. She kept her beauty choices minimal and subtle, letting the outfits be the stars of the show.

The K-drama star of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo fame sported a dewy base for her makeup look, using a pink-hued blusher to bring some color back to her cheeks. She went with a beautiful pink shade for her lips as well, defining her eyes with the use of a simple winged liner. The actress kept her eye makeup quite minimal, using a light dusting of brown eyeshadow around her eyes to add some depth to her facial features.

For her hairstyle, Lee Sung-kyung opted for two different looks - a simple open hair look and a casual updo. For both hairstyles, she went with an off-center parting, leaving out locks of hair at the front to help frame her face and break the structure to avoid the hairdo looking too sleek. She kept the updo slightly edgy by allowing tufts of hair to stick out from the back, making the look more casual and lived-in.

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Netizens especially loved the looks that had a lighter color scheme, noting that Lee Sung-kyung looked absolutely stunning in the pictorial. A Twitter user exclaimed that she looked like a "girlboss", as the power suit further accentuated her modeling prowess.

Lee Sung-kyung's latest project was an immense success as she played the female lead in the third season of the hit K-drama Dr. Romantic, where she starred alongside Ahn Hyo-seop of Business Proposal fame. She recently concluded her fan meeting tour, the last scheduled date being July 22, 2023.