Lee Yoo-mi's look for latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "You are perfection"

Vogue Korea recently shared a short video of Lee Yoo-mi on their official Instagram account. Yoo-mi also posted several glimpses from her photoshoot with the magazine online, which soon went viral on social media. She looked stunning as she donned a variety of outfits, which she paired with Fred jewelry.

As of this writing, Vogue Korea has only shared an Instagram reel featuring the star and has not revealed whether they will release an exclusive interview with Yoo-mi soon or not. However, her pictures from the photoshoot may get published in their upcoming issue.

The Korean actress' new look in the viral photoshoot won the hearts of fans online. They quickly took to the comments section of her post to react to the same and stated that she looked like "perfection."

Fans mesmerized by Lee Yoo-mi's new look for Vogue Korea

Lee Yoo-mi began her career as an actress in 2010 and gained international popularity with her role in Netflix's Squid Game. She became the first Korean woman to win an Emmy for acting when she won in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in the title.

Lee Yoo-mi has also starred in other popular Korean dramas such as All of Us Are Dead and Another Miss Oh. She is known for her ability to immerse herself in her characters and has received heaps of praise for her performances.

Apart from her success in the entertainment world, she has also worked in the fashion industry. Yoo-mi has worked with the brand Miu Miu and in November 2022, they announced that she was the new model for their holiday campaign, "Miu Miu Private Wishes."

She has now become the talk of the town for her photoshoot with Vogue Korea featuring Fred jewelry's exclusive collection. The pictures featured her wearing a long-sleeve maroon dress, a stunning white outfit, which she paired with a denim jacket, an elegant black gown, and more.

Fans were obsessed with her new look and took to the comments section of her Instagram post to praise her.

What items from the Fred jewelry collection is Lee Yoo-mi wearing?

In her recent Vogue Korea photos, Lee Yoo-mi was seen wearing items from the special Monsieur Fred Inner Light Collection by the luxury jewelry brand. The collection was created by Fred Samuel and it showcases charisma and originality.

Here is the list of items from the collection that Lee Yoo-mi wore for the viral photoshoot:

Creative Instinct - "Dare The Unexpected"

Pretty Woman Generous Heart - "State Your Love"

Pain De Sucre Joyful Attitude - "Dive Into The Colorful Side Of Life"

Force 10 Winning Spirit - "Embrace Your Force"

Soleil D'or Radiant Energy - "Nurture Your Radiant Energy"

Chance Infinite Faith In Destiny - "Create Your Luck"

All these items are now available on Fred jewelry's official website for price inquiries.