Lee Young-ji’s look for the latest Coach campaign stuns the fans: “QUEEN BEHAVIOR” 

Lee Young-ji, South Korean rapper and artiste, was announced as the inaugural ambassador for Coach, an American fashion brand, in August 2023 and since then has played active roles in showcasing the brand’s products across the world like starring in their Fall 2023 campaign, attending the Coach Fall 2024 show at New York Fashion Week, amongst others.

Young-ji’s authenticity and bold fashion has endeared her to millions around the world, making her a good fit for the Coach brand, which shares similar qualities with the K-Pop star.

The visuals of Young-ji’s latest campaign for the American brand, dubbed "Find Your Courage" was shared on their official Instagram page and netizens appreciated her colorful and playful advertising, with one commenting:

“Queen Behavior”

Fans react positively to Young-ji's visuals for Coach's Find Your Courage Campaign (Image via Instagram/coach)

More reactions trail Lee Young-Ji's visuals for Coach's "Find Your Courage" campaign

The campaign introduces Coach's newest ambassador, Imma, the virtual human, as she undergoes various experiences to self discovery, aided by the brand's ambassadors like Riverdale's Camila Mendes, Lil Nas X, Lee Young-Ji, Koki and Wu Jinyan.

In the stunning visuals, Young-Ji is dressed in a glossy yellow leather set featuring a cropped jacket and mini skirt. The rapper pairs the look with a lilac crossbody Coach bag and a pair of white high-top sneakers. Her hair was styled in a double ponytail with strands dropped at the front.

Young-Ji opted for dark eye makeup and glossy lips. The 21-year-old's captivating aura was commended by netizens who found the Korean celebrity's style original and unapologetically true.

Coach's Find Your Courage campaign introduces the New York-based brand's Spring 2024 collection, which celebrates courage and uniqueness.