Martha Stewart bakes 30 pies after canceled Thanksgiving gathering: Reason for cancellation and everything you need to know

Popularly known as the Queen of Thanksgiving, Martha Stewart will not be hosting a Thanksgiving gathering this year. The famed celebrity chef, writer, and television personality came to the tough decision after over nine of her guests had to cancel the holiday gathering plans due to health issues with those around them. However, the celebrity chef kept herself busy before Thanksgiving as she continued to bake over 30 holiday pies for her lovely staff members.

Stewart's staff wanted the holiday pies in several different variants, including lemon tarts, pumpkin pies, chocolate pecan pies, cranberry tarts, and lemon tarts, and Stewart was all in for fulfilling their request.

Although Martha won't be sharing Thanksgiving feasts with her guests this year, she has decided to join a friend's gathering with a scrumptious 20-pound roasted turkey.

Martha Stewart is cancelling her Thanksgiving gathering this year (Image via @marthastewart48 on Instagram)

The news of Martha canceling her Thanksgiving gathering left some of her loyal fans in a state of panic, but the popular television personality quickly addressed the issue through an Instagram post.

As she took to Instagram, Stewart informed fans that she is not canceling Thanksgiving, just the gathering this year.

Stewart also informed fans that she will be busy doing some gardening this Thursday as she plans to plant nearly 75 peonies in her home garden. She will also be busy relocating several other peonies and preparing the flower beds for the winter blooms.

Martha Stewart cancels her Thanksgiving gathering as nine of her guests won't be attending

While Thanksgiving can never be complete without Turkey, it will be just impossible if it were to happen without friends and family.

As such, Martha Stewart also decided to cancel her Thanksgiving gathering this year as nine of her guests wouldn't have been able to attend.

With the Thanksgiving gathering cancelled, Martha decided to focus on baking pies for her staff while she also tried to reuse the chocolate from her "colossal chocolate turkey."

The giant turkey that Martha crafted with chocolate this October recently crumbled due to a storage mishap and was to be used in Martha's Chocolate Pecan Pies.

Last week, Martha Stewart was on Kelly Clarkson's show, where she announced the cancellation of the Thanksgiving gathering.

Martha also told Kelly that she was "turkeyed out" after she had to cook over 15 turkeys on different television shows for the holidays.

She also gave a quick brief on her Thanksgiving plans, which included visiting the homes of several friends and trying out a wide range of courses.

Martha Stewart baked 30 Thanksgiving pies for her staffs and their families (Image via @marthastewart48 on Instagram)

Stewart, the Thanksgiving queen, has always been an inspiration for her fans and has compelled them to display some splendid Thanksgiving gathering tables and feasts.

Continuing the legacy forward, Martha urged her fans to send in their Thanksgiving table photos, which could be later compiled in her holiday blog post. The photos are supposed to be sent to Maria's email address, [email protected], along with a caption.

Emmy-award-winning television personality and celebrity chef, Martha Stewart, is an inspiration to millions of Americans seeking information and guides on different aspects of cooking, entertainment, gardening, home renovation, crafting, holiday planning, pets, and more.