Martha Stewart x new Skechers collection: Where to buy, price, and other details explored

Skechers and Martha Stewart are continuing their collaboration as the footwear brand recently introduced the second installment of Stewart's personalized collection. Featuring affordable and comfy walking shoes exclusively for women, the latest collection offers:

"Skechers Plateau, M.S. Cordova Classic - Classic Spirit, Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3, Relaxed Fit: Easy Going, Pier-Lite - Cozy High, Easy Going - Winter Road, and Rugged Rain."

Available in a wide range of colors and sizes, the new collection is available all across the United States starting this week. Priced at over $64 and onwards, the shoes can be purchased from the Skechers website (www.skechers.com).

The first installment of the footwear collection was launched earlier this year in March, with Martha Stewart saying:

"This collection is a wonderful way for women to enjoy the shoes that help me feel and do my best, every day of the year and we’ve built on some of my favorites...”

All you need to know about Martha Stewart x new Sketchers Collection

Skechers took the style and comfort quotient to another level earlier this year as it joined hands with the acclaimed TV personality, Martha Stewart, for the launch of a personalized footwear collection. However, the footwear brand is making things even sweeter this time around by adding an extra touch of affordability to the new collection of over seven personalized sneakers, boots, slip-ins, and more.

Available in women's sizes ranging from 5.0 to 11.00, Martha's personalized Skechers collection can be found at stores across the United States and on the footwear brand's website. Featuring a wide range of colors to choose from, the new collection embodies the fall spirit both in terms of design and effortless style.

Martha Stewart's new personalized Skechers collection is available starting this week (Image via Skechers)

Here's a list of Martha's new personalized Skechers collection:

Martha S. x Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3 -- Available in three colors at $95.00 each. Cordova Classic - Classic Spirit -- A choice between two colors at $80.00 each. Martha S. x Skechers Plateau -- Three color choices at $75.00 each. Martha S.: Easy Going - Winter Road -- Choose from three color options at $73.00 each. Martha Stewart: Rugged Rain -- Boots in two colors at $65.00 each. Martha S.: Pier-Lite - Cozy High -- Choose from three colors at $65.00. Martha S. x Skechers Relaxed Fit: Easy Going -- A choice of three colors for $64.00 each.

Fans looking forward to getting their hands on Martha Stewart's new Skechers collection can visit the Skechers website today to place an order. Additionally, they can also enjoy some quick savings and free delivery by joining the Skechers Plus program for free. Simply signing up for a free account rewards users with over 1,000 points which can be the equivalent of a $5 discount.