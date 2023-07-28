Member's Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks recall: Reason, UPC code, and other details revealed

Member's Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, a popular appetizer, have recently made it to the news, but not for the right reasons. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration aka FDA, the mozzarella sticks sold at Member's Mark have been recalled, because they may contain two ingredients that aren't listed on the label which may trigger allergic reactions.

These mozzarella sticks are made with low moisture, part-skim milk, and fresh mozzarella. They are then dipped in seasoned breading. Due to the possibility of undeclared egg and soy, the organization recently recalled 15 containers of Member's Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks.

People who are allergic to these two products or who have a high level of sensitivity run the risk of experiencing severe or even fatal allergic reactions if they consume these products. Thankfully, no such cases have been reported yet.

USFDA uploaded the notice on its website on July 25, in an effort to alert potential customers who may have purchased the product.

USFDA recalled Member's Mark mozzarella sticks due to undeclared ingredients

USFDA initiates the recall after Rich Products, a food service company learned that soy and egg had been added to the product during the production process. However, the ingredient list on the packaging did not include soy or egg.

Member's Mark, which is owned by Sam's Club, has sold the packets of the breaded mozzarella sticks in question to the retail stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia.

On their official website, addressing the issue, the FDA reported that:

“The recall was initiated after Rich’s discovered that an incorrect raw material was used during the manufacturing process that introduced egg and soy to the product. Egg and soy do not appear in the ingredient listing on the package."

The recalled Member's Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks come in a 5-pound cardboard box package with the UPC code 078742226880 and information such as net WT of 5 LB, and best-if-used-by date of December 28, 2024. It also contains a stamp on the side panel.

FDA also advised the customers, who bought these recalled mozzarella sticks, to return them to their respective stores for a full refund. Customers with inquiries or questions can get in touch with Rich's Product Helpline by calling its United States helpline number 1-800-356-7094 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday to Friday.

Details about Member’s Mark

Member's Mark is a private-label brand that is a part of Sam's Club since 1998 and is renowned for its quality and value.

The brand is very popular for selling spices with a price range of $3.68 to $9.98. They also sell nuts for $4.48 to $25.98, broth for $8.48, and canned tomatoes for $9.48. Additionally, they also offer coffee for a price range of $11.98 to $27.98, waste bags for $10.58 to $24.98, and toilet paper for $22.98 to $25.97.

What are Mozzarella Sticks?

Mozzarella Sticks are a traditional appetizer, in which mozzarella cheese sticks are covered in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs and deep-fried until golden brown. Occasionally, these sticks can be covered with batter or other coatings, including panko crumbs.

A mozzarella stick with a light, airy coating produces a crispy, crunchy texture in a fryer without falling apart, whether it is battered or breaded. Additions of Italian spice, jalapenos, or even beer can improve the flavor.

The mozzarella cheese in mozzarella sticks should be mild, creamy, and slightly salted. As long as the coating is properly seasoned, some brands may lean more towards the Italian seasoning side while others may be a little milder.