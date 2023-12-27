NCT Jungwoo's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Ate it all and left with no crumbs"

The popular South Korean boy band NCT consists of 26 members, which are divided into six different subunits, including NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT New Tea and NCT DoJaeJung. The band debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment and has continued to make space in netizens' hearts with their talents and visuals.

For the latest project, Jungwoo was seen posing for the Arena Homme+ Korea magazine for the January 2024 issue. The K-pop idol wore timeless apparel pieces from Tod's 2024 Spring/Summer collection. The Arena Homme+ Korea's official Instagram handle posted pics of the idol on December 26, 2023. The post's caption translated into English reads:

"Jungwoo boasts unrivaled chemistry with Tod's with an eye-catching, elegant silhouette. Find out more about his other charms with the modern and timeless Tod's 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the January issue of Arena."

Fans were highly impressed by Jungwoo's pose and left multiple comments under the post.

@achisukro commented "Model Jungwoo ate it all and left with no crumbs" on the Arena Homme+ Korea's post

Other than @achisukro, many other fans left positive comments under the post appreciating the idol's visuals and talents.

Fans' reaction to the NCT Jungwoo's look for the latest Arena Homme+ magazine pictorial in January 2024 issue

Fans' reaction to Jungwoo's look for the latest Arena Homme+ magazine pictorial in January 2024 issue (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest magazine pictorial for Jungwoo in Arena Homme+ Korea sent fans into a frenzy as it showed off Jungwoo's charms. The K-pop idol was seen giving a side pose in a windbreaker with a hoodie. In another setting, the idol was seen in a beige coat and pants with a contrasting brown jumper.

The photography was done by Mok Jeong-wook, while Choi Tae-kyung was the fashion director for the photoshoot. The background was kept neutral in a white setting to highlight Jungwoo's charms and features. Netizens were sent into a frenzy with the pictorial and they gushed over the idol.

Fans used multiple adjectives to describe the idol's visuals such as "gorgeous," "star," "angel," "charming," "beautiful," "incredible," and more.

Fans were elated to see Jungwoo pose for Arena Korea's magazine outlet (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans further complimented the K-Pop idol with comments such as "slayful," "main character," "best model," "king," and more.

More about Jungwoo's look for the Arena Homme+ Korea

The K-pop idol was seen posing in three different settings, the first of which was in a black-and-white pictorial. He gave a side pose with only half of the face visible, while the other half was hidden by the hoodie of Tod's windbreaker.

In another setting, the star was seen in beige and oversized coat pants, topping over a mocha brown jumper. In the last setting, the K-idol was seen posing with a Tod bag.