"Need them all": Fans ecstatic as Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty announces Essential drip glossy balm

Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty has acquired a global fanbase. The beauty brand has recently excited beauty enthusiasts by announcing the launch of the Essential drip glossy balm.

Beauty enthusiasts often praise the brand's product range with product videos of the brand garnering over 8 million views on TikTok. Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty announced the launch of the glossy balm via Instagram by teasing fans with a series of polaroids.

Fans of Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty were quick to praise the beauty brand's upcoming launch wherein one of the fans exclaimed that they needed all the shades of the glossy balm:

Fans express excitement over r.em. beauty's glossy balm launch (Image via Instagram/ @r.e.m.beauty)

Details about Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty's Essential Glossy Balm

r.e.m. beauty’s Essential drip glossy balm is a nourishing lip treatment that doubles up as a high-shine sheer tinted lip gloss. The formulation is infused with hyaluronic acid which hydrates the lips and makes them appear fuller.

The hydrating ingredient reduces the appearance of fine lines on the lips. The glossy balm formula also features pomegranate and passionfruit antioxidants that rejuvenate, restore, and hydrate the lips to reveal a fuller, glossy-looking pout.

The essential drip glossy balm is available in six juicy shades like a cottage-core berry shade called Juicebox and a sheer red shade called Shirley, all of which deliver high-shine color and nourishment to the lips.

In an exclusive interview with Bustle, Ariana Grande stated that she's into products that multi-task as a result of which the glossy balm offers the shine of a lip gloss along with the nourishment of a lip balm.

Commenting on the soon-to-be-launched glossy balm, Ariana Grande stated:

“I wanted this to be an effective lip treatment, but also double as a lip gloss. I love to wear it alone just for a sheer flush of color and some hydration, but it also wears really well with our lip liners and stains, like any gloss would.”

The Essential drip glossy balm features a unique applicator that is curved on one side and has a tapered tip for controlled and precise application.

Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty announced that the Essential drip glossy balm would be launching on April 2, 2024, and will retail at $19 on the beauty brand's official website.