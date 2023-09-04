NewJeans Haerin’s look for ‘Lady Dior Celebration’ exhibition wins the internet: “she can’t be real her beauty is insane”

NewJeans Haerin was spotted at the 'Lady Dior Celebration' exhibition on September 1, 2023, in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. The exhibition is an architectural homage to the Dior House's excellence. The event was to celebrate the Modern Art Fair Prize of Seoul and the history of Lady Dior symbolized through the Lady Dior Art Project, which domestic artists reinterpreted.

The 16-year-old NewJeans singer was officially appointed as the brand ambassador of French luxury brand Dior earlier this year, on April 26.

NewJeans Haerin's look for the 'Lady Dior Celebration' took the internet by storm as the fans went wild about their famous role model's look. The K-pop singer's effortless look garnered positive reactions, and netizens praised her. One internet user said, "Bro, she can't be real. Her beauty is insane."

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter)

NewJeans Haerin wore a datolite pink high collared dress with pearl buttons. She rocked the look with her classic sesame leaf fringe hairstyle falling on her forehead, paired with baby pink lip color. Her makeup artists focused on her coral tones by highlighting the long lashes of her catlike eyes. When Haerin became the face of Dior as their brand ambassador, the company, in an interview with WWD, said,

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the privileged ties binding more than ever the New Jeans singer and Dior, Between elegance and audacity, a unique friendship in the name of creativity.”

The Dior event took place at the Seongsu, Seoul, store to celebrate the iconic Lady Dior bag. Haerin took the iconic Lady Dior bag, filled with floral prints. She carried it with uniqueness, and her look added a much-needed splash of color and fun. As the photos went viral, several fans took to Twitter to comment on the pictures and express their excitement for the pop singer.

Haerin's being the brand ambassador of Dior has marked a significant success moment in her career in beauty and fashion. Her appearance at the 'Lady Dior Celebration' was stunning and showcased her effortless, elegant look, which was immensely praised by her fans all over the globe. All five members of NewJeans are now connected to the world of luxury beauty brands.