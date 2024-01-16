NewJeans Hanni's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Cute like a living doll"

W Korea will feature NewJeans Hanni for their Vol. 2 cover in collaboration with one of the famous Japanese artists, Hiroshi Fujiwara. The K-pop idol was exclusively photographed by the multitalented Japanese producer, musician, and designer, for the magazine cover.

Out of all the various facets and personas surrounding Hiroshi Fujiwara, W Korea emphasized his role as a photographer, who captured "atypical" events in people's everyday lives.

NewJeans Hanni's photos, captured by the Japanese artist, were shared by both W Korea and NewJeans via their official Instagram accounts. In the new pictures, Hanni is seen wearing outfits from the Italian luxury fashion house, Gucci. Her fans are excited to see her featured on the W Korea cover and are praising her new look for the photoshoot.

Fans are loving the new look of NewJeans Hanni for the W Korea Vol. 2 cover

Hanni is a Vietnamese-Australian singer and lyricist under ADOR, and a member of the K-pop girl group, NewJeans. She is known for her talent in singing, dancing, and playing the ukulele. In addition to gaining fame as a successful K-pop idol both nationally and internationally, she has also marked her success in the fashion world.

In February 2023, Armani Beauty officially announced NewJeans Hanni as their global makeup ambassador and she has also been an ambassador for Dior. Since 2022, Hanni has been the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house, Gucci. Even in the recent photos for the W Korea cover, the K-pop idol can be seen wearing the Gucci Spring 2024 collection.

Hanni's fans are completely impressed by her new look for the magazine pictorial. Most importantly, they are excited about Hanni being captured in photos by the famous Hiroshi Fujiwara. People are saying that Hanni is becoming an influential giant in the fashion industry by working with someone like Hiroshi Fujiwara.

In addition to that, they are also praising her visuals by calling her "stunning." By looking at her new work, fans are commenting:

"Hanni once again eliminates barriers and overcomes challenges to prove her flexibility in every given situation."

A detailed look of the Gucci Spring 2024 Collection, worn by NewJeans Hanni, is currently available on the official website of Gucci. Unfortunately, these pieces are currently not available for purchase.