NewJeans' Minji's look for Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show wins the internet: "Work of art"

On January 23, 2024, NewJeans' Minji graced the Chanel show for the Spring-Summer 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week. The event took place at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris and several celebrities were spotted attending the event. However, K-pop fans were over the moon when pictures of NewJeans' Minji from the event surfaced online.

The K-pop idol arrived at the event in a Chanel outfit and glimpses of her look went viral online. The idol's new visuals won fans' hearts and they took to social media to complement her as they called her a "work of art."

Fans impressed by Minji's look for Paris Fashion Week show (Image via Instagram/@minji__newjeans/)

Netizens obsessed with NewJeans' Minji's look for Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

Having debuted on July 22, 2022, NewJeans' Minji is the main dancer and vocalist of the popular K-pop band. In March 2023, the idol was officially announced as the brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house Chanel. Since then, the K-pop idol has been featured in many campaigns for the brand and appeared at several events including the recent Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week.

Fans loved her look for the event and hailed her for her simplicity and elegance. She made heads turn in an all-black lace matching two-piece jacket and skirt set and light blue boots. Her outfit also had hints of white, which complimented her black and white bag. She opted for a glossy make-up base and chose a subtle pink lipstick and blush, which accentuated her features.

She took her outfit to the next level with Chanel's high jewelry and fans took to the comments of her Instagram post and hailed her for looking like a "queen." Fans called her gorgeous and called her an "angel on earth" as they reacted to her look. They praised NewJeans' Minji for her visuals and believed she looked "precious" at the recent event.

In 2024, NewJeans, comprising Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Minji, and Hyein, became the first K-pop group to win the Group of the Year award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The members are also currently preparing for their world tour and fans are eager to learn more details about the same.