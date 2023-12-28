NewJeans Minji's look for the latest Elle campaign wins the internet: "Why so pretty"

NewJeans Minji has once again captured the hearts of fans with her latest appearance in the Elle campaign, showcasing a look that has won the internet. In the campaign, Minji takes center stage, talking about her go-to Chanel Beauty products, specifically highlighting the lip and cheek balm.

The campaign also features other individuals experimenting with various Chanel Beauty makeup products to create diverse and unique looks for the "drawing challenge." As fans have noted, the standout feature of Minji's appearance is her cute and pretty ensemble, which has led one fan to ask, "why so pretty?" in appreciation of the idol's visuals.

A fan wrote "Why so pretty?" on the NewJeans Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@newjeans_official)

"STUNNING": Fans delighted with NewJeans Minji’s look for the latest Elle campaign

NewJeans' Minji recently took the internet by storm with her enchanting appearance in the latest Elle campaign. Social media platforms became the virtual stage for fans to express their admiration for Minji's endearing style, creating a buzz of excitement.

The campaign showcases her in a video where she is creating looks with Chanel Beauty products on a drawing board, while highlighting her unique blend of cuteness and elegance.

Since the release of the video, social media has been buzzing with admiration for NewJeans Minji's latest Elle campaign, with fans expressing their love for her "stunning" looks.

Fan reactions on NewJeans' Minji's new campaign for Elle (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details about NewJeans Minji's look for Elle's latest campaign

In Elle's newest campaign, NewJeans Minji steals the spotlight with her effortlessly chic and cute look, showcasing a perfect blend of style and charm. The South Korean sensation donned a delightful baby pink buttoned-up sweater with a subtle grey hem, creating an ensemble that is both stylish and endearing.

Minji's makeup choices added to the overall allure of her appearance. She opted for a dewy and radiant foundation base that accentuated her natural glow, giving her a fresh and youthful complexion.

Meanwhile, the highlight of her makeup was her favorite light pink Chanel Beauty lip and cheek balm, which lent a rosy tint to her lips and cheeks, contributing to her radiant and lively vibe.

For her eyes, NewJeans Minji kept it simple yet striking. A thin eyeliner defined her eyes elegantly, while a light coat of mascara added a touch of glamor. The minimalistic approach to the eye makeup allowed her youthful and playful energy to shine through, complementing the overall aesthetic of the campaign.

Adding a touch of elegance to her hairstyle, NewJeans Minji chose a cute side-parted look that exuded a charming schoolgirl vibe. The tic-tac pin adorned her locks, adding a playful element to her ensemble and completing the look with a dash of sweetness.

NewJeans Minji's look for Elle's latest campaign is a testament to her versatile style, effortlessly combining sophistication with a youthful charm. The baby pink sweater, paired with the subtle grey hem, along with the carefully chosen makeup and hairstyle, created a look that fans feel is not only fashionable but also distinctly Minji – pretty, cute, and captivating.

In other news, NewJeans' Minji recently stole the spotlight in the latest Marie Claire campaign, and her fans on social media can't get enough. The beloved K-pop star's outfit choice not only made her supporters happy but also set social media ablaze with admiration for her style.