NewJeans Minji's look for the latest magazine pictorial for Chanel wins the internet: "FLAWLESS QUEEN"

On January 3, 2024, Harper’s Bazaar Korea shared new pictures of NewJeans Minji. They also shared a glimpse of their first digital cover of 2024 which featured the global ambassador for Chanel, Minji. In the photos, the K-pop idol is wearing products from Chanel such as accessories and makeup.

The magazine brand and Minji both have shared pictures from the digital cover and beauty pictorial via their official Instagram handles. After witnessing the new visuals of NewJeans Minji, her fans are surely creating a buzz. Netizens are complementing her looks on social media platforms like Instagram.

NewJeans Minji's fan calling her a queen after seeing her new visuals for Harper’s Bazaar Korea (Image via @harpersbazaarkorea/Instagram)

"GORGEOUS PRINCESS": Fans are loving the new look of NewJeans Minji for Harper’s Bazaar Korea

NewJeans Minji is a singer and lyricist under ADOR. With her skills and talents, Minji has achieved considerable success in the entertainment world. In addition to that, the K-pop idol has also started to expand her footprint in the fashion world.

In July 2023, Vogue Korea featured Minji on the cover of its August issue, wearing the Chanel Fall-Winter 2023/24 Pre-Collection. She has been the brand ambassador of Chanel since February 2023, representing their products like beauty, fashion, watches, and jewelry divisions.

Harper’s Bazaar Korea has also conducted beauty pictorials and a digital video which is available via their official YouTube channel.

In the new photos, Minji is posing with an array of Chanel beauty products including Les Beiges Healthy Glow Gel Touch Foundation, Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette, and Rouge Coco Balm (its Minji's personal favorite, as disclosed by Harper’s Bazaar Korea).

Every outfit option and accessory that NewJeans Minji is wearing is sourced from Chanel. Harper’s Bazaar Korea said,

"In this pictorial, Minji showed off her fresh and lovely charm with bright makeup to start the new year in a good mood."

Fans reacted positively to Minji's new look, calling her beauty alluring. Here are some of the fans' comments on Instagram where they are complementing her visuals.

Fans are complementing Minji's visuals, posing with Chanel beauty products (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are mesmerized by her visuals as she poses for the magazine brand (Image via Sportskeeda)

NewJeans' first remix album, NJWMX, released on December 19, 2023, is currently available on YouTube and Spotify. It is a special project that includes six remixed songs and their instrumental versions from the group's first two projects.