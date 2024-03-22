Nicole Kidman’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins internet: “Absolute QUEEN”

American-Australian actress and film producer, Nicole Kidman, was recently featured on the cover of renowned magazine, ELLE, for its April 2024 edition. For the shoot, the 56-year-old actress pulled off some chic and amazing monochromatic ensembles. The latest magazine issue will be available on newsstands from April 2 onwards.

Fans went gaga over Nicole’s head-turning looks in the latest campaign. One of her admirers even commented:

“Absolute QUEEN. This women is unstoppable”

One admirer remarked (Image via Instagram/@elleusa)

Many of the netizens alluded to the actress as a "queen," while others called her "amazing." A few of them quoted the April issue as “Epic cover.” Another fan wrote that Nicole is the definition of “impressive.” Other social media users applauded her by saying “iconic goddess” and “legend.”

Fans flooded the internet with praises for Nicole Kidman (Image via Instagram/@elleusa)

More reactions from netizens (Image via Instagram/@elleusa)

Another netizen applauded the actress by calling her "the queen of screen."

More details about Nicole Kidman’s look for the latest ELLE magazine cover

Elle's "Impact Issue," along with the tagline "The Secret Superpower of Nicole Kidman" was quite appealing, owing to the Big Little Lies actress' unique fashion choices.

Photographer Mario Sorrenti captured the actress in a sitting pose, wearing a black oversized blazer designed by Dolce and Gabbana and a pair of see-through stockings. This was, nonetheless, not an average pantless style. Kidman spruced up the look with a throwback twist. Her satin jacket had a boxy cut that clung to her thighs and had wide shoulders like an '80s power suit.

Black opera gloves adorned with Cartier jewels (a bracelet and rings) and a thin scarf draped around her neck were the finishing touches to her outfit.

At the same time, the actor's second cover is strikingly different. Nicole Kidman looked stunning in a sculpted white outfit from Balenciaga. The dress was tight at the waist and had long sleeves and a floor-sweeping length. Surprisingly, the gown concealed half of Nicole's face as it had a huge conical aperture. She completed the ensemble with pointed black pumps and translucent black tights.

For the third look, Nicole sported an all-black belted jumpsuit from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. For two other styles, the actress opted for Balenciaga outfits. She donned a black bodysuit and paired it with a timepiece from Omega. In another picture, she rocked a beautiful all-red dress with translucent tights and heels.

Her final look for the cover was a flowy dress from Loewe. She accentuated this look with gorgeous sandals from Gianvito Rossi. She enhanced all her cover looks with Cartier accessories.

Nicole's classic magazine appearance was styled by Nicola Formichetti. The actress completed her look with bold eye makeup, done by Frank B. Moreover, her hair was styled by Tomojidai.