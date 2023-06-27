Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin' Onions deal: How to avail, date, and other details explored

Outback Steakhouse is welcoming fans to its restaurants this Tuesday (June 27) as the chain celebrates National Onion Day with free Bloomin' Onions. Fans visiting the restaurant on June 27 will be eligible to enjoy a complimentary order of crunchy Bloomin' Onions with the restaurant's unique spicy bloom sauce.

To claim the freebie, fans only have to purchase a full-price adult entrée at any participating store on National Onion Day. It is to be noted that the guests will also have to mention the words “NATIONAL ONION DAY” to the server in order to receive their free Bloomin' Onion.

Fans can enjoy a free serving of a Bloomin' Onion on June 27 when they order a full-priced adult entrée from the menu (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

The limited-time offer can only be available on June 27 at a participating restaurant in the United States. The free Bloomin' Onions are limited to one serving per guest, fulfilling the aforementioned conditions.

Outback Steakhouse offers a free Bloomin' Onion on June 27

One of the most popular sides on the Outback Steakhouse menu, Bloomin' Onions feature a full-sized onion, battered, and cooked to perfection. The chain is known for its special hand-carved onions, cooked to golden perfection and served with a free spicy signature bloom sauce.

Priced at over $11, the Bloomin' Onion can be enjoyed for free this National Onion Day when fans visit a participating restaurant. As mentioned earlier, fans can claim their free Bloomin' Onion by ordering a full-priced adult entrée from the menu and saying the words 'NATIONAL ONION DAY' to the server.

Fans visiting a participating restaurant this Tuesday and meeting all conditions will then be eligible to enjoy a completely free serving of a golden Bloomin' Onion served with the spicy signature bloom sauce.

The freebie is limited to one per person, and can only be availed while dining in at a participating restaurant, exclusively on June 27, 2023.

The free Bloomin' Onion can only be claimed on June 27 and will be limited to one freebie per table (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

It is to be noted that the offer is not valid at restaurants in TN and MS, or at airport restaurants. The free Bloomin' Onion discount can only be claimed once for every table on National Onion Day.

Founded back in March 1988, by Tim Gannon, Bob Basham, Chris T. Sullivan, and Trudy Cooper, Outback Steakhouse is one of the most popular Australian-themed casual dining restaurant chains. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the chain has restaurants in over 1,391 locations across the globe.

Serving an exhaustive range of American-Australian dishes in over 23 countries, the chain is widely known for its iconic Bloomin' Onions.

The restaurant chain also serves a wide range of other menu items, including steaks, lobster, Mac & Cheese, shrimp, chicken, fries, desserts, snacks, beverages, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes