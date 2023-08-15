Outback Steakhouse introduces Hot Honey Fried Chicken and Shrimp for a limited time

Outback Steakhouse has currently debuted a brand-new Sweet Heat Season menu filled with a wide range of flavors. With the introduction of the new Hot Honey Fried Chicken and Hot Honey Shrimp, it is bringing both heat and sweetness to the table. Apart from these two additions, the steakhouse is introducing five more unique items as part of the deal.

The offer began on July 26, 2023, and it is still ongoing. While it is only valid for a limited period of time, the brand hasn't formally declared when the deal would be ending. Price points for all items are not clear, although the Grilled Chicken and Hot Honey Fried Shrimp's price has been declared to start at $16.99.

Outback Steakhouse Sweet Heat Season menu, comprising several new items, will run for a limited period of time

This deal has some amazing items (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

For the new item, the chain's Bloomin' Onion flavors are used to bread bite-sized shrimp, which are then fried in the new Hot Honey Shrimp. The brand's bloom sauce and a hot honey are also drizzled over the prawns. The prawns are then garnished with Fresno chiles and served with even hotter honey for further spiciness.

On the other hand, a boneless chicken breast is used in the new Hot Honey Fried Chicken, which is also fried till crisp and served with hot honey and the fiery trademark sauce called Bloom. A center-cut sirloin, customer's choice of steakhouse potato, and a side are also served with the chicken. Sweet, spicy, and salty are the three main tastes present in these two new dishes.

The following seven products can additionally be found in Outback's new Sweet Heat Season menu:

1) Sirloin & Hot Honey Fried Chicken

Sirloin & Hot Honey Fried Chicken (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

This meal blends sirloin with hot honey and is served with a boneless chicken breast that has been hand-battered in Bloomin' Onion seasonings. It is then cooked until golden brown, and drizzled with house-made hot honey and spicy bloom sauce. It is further topped with Fresno chiles, and served with hot honey. The customer's choice of steakhouse potato and a side are also included with the entree.

2) Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp

Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

This item comes with BBQ Sauce, which is served with the user's choice of two freshly prepared sides, Hot Honey Fried Shrimp and Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast. It is a combination that has the best of both worlds.

3) Hot Honey Fried Shrimp

Hot Honey Fried Shrimp (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

This item cooks shrimps until golden brown. In this dish, tender prawns are hand-breaded with Bloomin' Onion seasonings.

The prawns are then topped with Fresno chiles. They are served with hot honey and drizzled with a spicy bloom sauce that is prepared in-house.

4) Filet & Snow Crab

Filet & Snow Crab (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

As a part of this item, customers need to choose between a steakhouse potato and a side along with a 6-oz beef fillet and a half-pound of snow crab legs.

A full pound of snow crab legs are also available, accompanied with customer's choice of two freshly prepared sides.

5) Wedge Salad

This features a fresh wedge of iceberg lettuce, with homemade blue cheese dressing, bacon, tomato, red onions, and balsamic glaze on top.

6) Hot Honey ‘Rita

This item comes with a rim of cinnamon sugar which is added as a garnish. In this drink, Sauza Gold Tequila and Cointreau are combined with hot honey, and three different citrus juices.

7) Tim Tam Sundae

This dessert features Arnott's Tim Tam cookie crumbs which are rolled in creamy, sweet vanilla ice cream. The entire dish is then drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream, Tim Tam cookies, and honey caramel popcorn.

The Sweet Heat Season menu is an ongoing deal which began on July 26, 2023, and is only valid for a limited period of time. So, without further delay, visit your nearest Outback Steakhouse now!