Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free look for latest CR Fashion Book shoot wins the internet: “Eternal Icon”

Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch actress, has become the talk of the town again. The iconic model and actress embraced her makeup-free look for the CR Fashion Book shoot. With this bold choice of going without makeup, she proved that true elegance knows no age, and the fans quoted her as saying she looked like an "Eternal Icon."

The 56-year-old actress looked radiant and flawless with her natural complexion. The CR Fashion Book Issue 24 shoot was released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

She chose to flaunt her curves in a sheer body suit from The Attico, some black and silver outfits with heels, and pretty Pandora bracelets. The past September, she made the news by going bare-faced at Paris Fashion Week. Now, she has again turned heads with this natural beauty shoot of hers.

Fans were in awe of Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free look for the latest CR Fashion Book shoot

Fans were in love with Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free look for the latest CR Fashion Book shoot. Her fans commented, "She has the kind of beauty that comes from within," emphasizing that she looks radiant and flawless makeup-free.

Pamela's natural look garnered a lot of admiration from her fans. They admired how confidently she showcased her bare face for the campaign. She broke all norms and proved that true glamour has no age and makeup is not needed after all.

More details about Pamela’s makeup-free look for the latest CR Fashion Book shoot

Pamela Anderson, renowned for her timeless beauty, recently graced the pages of CR Fashion Book Issue 24. She captivated fans with her stunning no-makeup look. Anderson embraced a natural allure and posed confidently in a series of striking outfits.

One standout ensemble featured a sheer long-sleeved bodysuit from The Attico. She paired it with elegant white Schiaparelli heels and wore it with bracelets from Pandora.

For the other outfits, she went with the nude, black, and silver aesthetic. She wore long, flowy gowns and outfits to embrace her natural feminine side and had no makeup.

For her hair, Anderson's blonde locks let them down in a long and flowy straight style. It added to the overall effortless and chic aesthetic. What truly sets this photoshoot apart is Anderson's decision to go makeup-free, allowing her true beauty to shine through. The no-makeup look highlights her flawless complexion and emphasizes her authenticity.

Pamela Anderson recently starred in Perfect magazine's February issue for their HOME issue, Issue 6. She chose to ditch cosmetics for this look and went bare-faced for this shoot too.