Panera to launch Cinnamon Crunch Latte and Breakfast Sandwich for a limited time

Being a multinational chain of restaurants, Panera Bread has more than 2,000 locations in the US and Canada. The company recently took customers by surprise with its new fall-inspired items. It shared a press release on August 27 and announced that it will soon bring the beloved Cinnamon Crunch Latte back on the menu. Inspired by the Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, the delicious drink is perfect for the fall.

The franchise also announced that it will introduce the new Ham, Egg, and Cheese on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, which is also known as the Breakfast Sandwich.

However, these items will only be available for a brief period of time at the brand's cafes across the country. They will launch on the menu on August 30 and can be ordered at the franchise's restaurants and online as well.

Panera Bread to launch Cinnamon Crunch Latte and Breakfast Sandwich on August 30

Along with the fall special latte, customers can also try the new breakfast sandwich, which will be made with Black Forest ham, scrambled eggs, salt, pepper, and white cheddar cheese. These delicious ingredients will then then added to a toasted Cinnamon Crunch Bagel. The sandwich will cost between $6.79 to $7.79.

Additionally, the company will also offer customers a Cinnamon Crunch Latte, which will be blended with cinnamon-flavored syrup, espresso, and foamed milk. Hot and cold versions of the beverage will be available on the menu and the drink will be served with a large swirl of whipped cream and Cinnamon Crunch.

The restaurant chain's head chef and chief food innovation officer, Claes Petersson, stated in a press release:

"For years we've seen how much our guests love our Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, and it inspired us to create a sandwich with a sweet and savory combination that is delicious for breakfast and pairs perfectly with our Cinnamon Crunch Latte.... Panera's new offerings create a delicious menu for the changing seasons."

It is important to note that while the items will be available for a limited period of time, it is unclear until when customers will be able to order them off the menu.

More about the company

Panera Bread launched in 1987 as a neighborhood bakery with a secret sour-dough starter. The brand serves customers freshly produced items that are made using clean ingredients. None of the company's menu items include artificial preservatives, flavors, sweeteners, and colors.

Panera is known for its flatbread pizza, salads, soups, and sandwiches. They also offer freshly baked cookies, bagels, pastries, and a variety of breads, including focaccia and traditional baguettes.