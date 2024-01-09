Park Bo-gum's latest magazine pictorial for CELINE wins the internet: "Being this handsome and sweet is a crime!"

Elle Thailand featured Park Bo-gum for its January 2024 issue and shared the photos from the magazine via its official Instagram image. In the photos, Bo-gum is wearing CELINE HOMME which is a luxury men's fashion collection by Hedi Slimane. Elle stated,

"#ELLEJanuary2024 is entering a new era with the hero of young girls across Asia, Pak Bogom @bogummy with the first cover of Elle Thailand magazine with the January 2024 issue in total look from CELINE HOMME that reflects the personality and style of the new generation who enjoy mixing and matching the brand’s classic items."

Elle Thailand has shared a short video clip and photos of the famous Korean actor and his fans are appreciating his new visuals. People are supporting and complementing Park Bo-gum's new look for the French luxury brand CELINE.

"Beyond description, It's wonderful": People are loving the new visuals of Park Bo-gum for Elle Thailand with CELINE HOMME

South Korean actor and singer Park Bo-gum became the global ambassador for the French luxury brand CELINE in November 2022. Bo-gum has appeared at several CELINE events since becoming a global ambassador.

He also joins other CELINE global brand ambassadors, including BTS member V and BLACKPINK's Lisa. On December 19, 2023, he also appeared at the CELINE pop-up store opening event in Bangkok.

Again, for the cover of Elle Thailand's January 2024 issue, the Korean actor sported various outfits from CELINE HOMME. Bo-gum's fans are swooned by his new visuals. As the new visuals circulated on the social media platforms, his fans are overflowing the comments section with flattering comments.

Park Bo-gum is known for his diverse roles in film and television, and with his talent and good looks, he has gained a huge fanbase who are obsessed with him. According to the comment section of the Elle Thailand Instagram posts, Bo-gum is full of charm and handsome. Here are some glimpses of the flattering comments by his fans.

In the photos, Park Bo-gum is wearing a white baseball cap and a bright blue teddy jacket, which radiates a cool vibe in the cover photo. A boyish charm is added by the mix-and-match of cardigans, crewneck sweaters, and logo sweatshirts. In contrast, the actor wears traditional pieces, embracing a sophisticated look.

Two of Park Bo-gum's new works are going to release in 2024 which are Good Boy and You Have Done Well. Right now the official release dates of these K-dramas are not confirmed yet, but it can be expected that they will come soon in 2024.