Park Gyu-young's look for the latest Gucci campaign wins the internet: "What a Beaut"

Park Gyu-young recently featured in Gucci’s latest campaign, lending her visuals to its newest collection, Gucci Crusie 24 for Dazed Korea. The K-drama star’s magazine pictorial features the actress wearing elegant and modern street-style dresses, skirts, and pants, paired with chic handbags from the luxury fashion house’s latest collection.

Gucci describes the theme of this new campaign for Dazed Korea as “A Woman is a Woman,” focusing on the street style and multiculturalism in Seoul, combined with Gucci's heritage. This vision is reflected through a blend of high-end evening gowns and wet suits used for scuba diving.

The luxury fashion house is best known for its cultural heritage and elegance, and the Gucci Cruise 24 Collection’s womenswear and menswear display their idea of contemporary and street-style designs.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

For the Gucci Cruise 24 campaign, the K Drama star wore several outfits that were inspired by sports and evening wear. From classic, contemporary Seoul silhouettes to wet suits, her outfits had a blend of both elements. Thus, netizens were naturally quick to take to social media and pour compliments on Park Gyu-young’s looks at the Gucci Cruise 24 Collection campaign.

Park Gyu-young delights fans in an edgy hairstyle in Gucci's latest campaign

As photos of Dazed Korea's latest edition made their way on the internet, fans thought the actress looked beautiful and edgy in the Gucci Crusie 24 campaign, wearing outfits that complemented her personal style well. In fact, the actress rocked the bold patterns and vibrant colors from Gucci's latest collection.

Meanwhile, for her hairstyle, the Celebrity actress kept her hair straight and tied it in a ponytail to don an edgy and bold style for the Gucci Cruise 24 campaign shoot.

For her makeup, Park Gyu-young went with a natural, dewy base that brightened her face in the Gucci Cruise 24 campaign for Dazed Korea. She paired it with a shiny pink lip gloss, adding soft, earthy tones to her eyelids that were blended to give an edgy look. Finally, a light coat of mascara completed her bold makeup look.

Furthermore, Park Gyu-young sported a glowy, natural makeup look in the campaign visuals, going for pink glossy lips and light colors. The makeup look added a touch of elegance to the outfits she wore for the campaign. Naturally, fans were in complete awe of Park Gyu-young’s looks, and many flocked to social media to heap praise on the star.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

In other news, with multiple magazine features and back-to-back projects, Park Gyu-young has had an extremely busy year. The K-drama actress looked edgy while sporting her signature short bob in her most recent magazine photo shoot with Dazed Korea. In an appropriately named magazine feature, "Unstoppable," the star showcased stylish looks and fashionable outfits.