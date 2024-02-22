On February 22, 2024, Vogue Korea shared new pictorials of Park Gyu-young as she posed for their upcoming March issue. The theme of the upcoming month's magazine is "2024 WOMAN NOW". This issue includes various female celebrities and Gyu-young is one of them.

Both the magazine brand and the Korean actress shared the photos via their official Instagram handle. Vogue only shared the official photographs and a short video, but the Korean actress has also shared some of her BTS (behind the scenes) moments with her fans.

In the photos, Park Gyu-young is wearing various colorful photos and her fans are impressed by her new visuals.

People are loving the new visuals of the Korean actress for Vogue Korea (Image via @voguekorea/Instagram)

Fans obsessed with the new look of Park Gyu-young for Vogue Korea

In 2016, Park Gyu-young made her acting debut in Jo Kwon's music video Crosswalk. She appeared in a few web dramas and made her official debut in the TV rom-com series Hey Ghost, Let's Fight. Gyu-young is now one of the most popular Korean actresses in the world and some of her famous works are Okay to Not Be Okay, Sweet Home, Dali & Cocky Prince, Celebrity, and A Good Day to Be a Dog.

Gyu-young has also gained success in the fashion industry by becoming the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury brand, Gucci. In her recent work with Vogue Korea, the Korean actress sported Gucci outfits for the photoshoot. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Park Gyu-young said:

"I like Gucci. I went to Milan last year and saw the Gucci show in person. It was Sabato de Sarno's first collection, and I was able to wear the clothes during the Vogue cover shoot today. In particular, this collection is a new Gucci that embodies the rebranding theme ‘Gucci Encora’."

The vibrant yet simple outfits that Gyu-young is wearing in the photos are from the new SS24 collection for women, 'Gucci Encora'. Starting from casual hoodies to jackets and shorts, each outfit from Gucci worn by the Korean actress embodies sophistication and elegance.

After witnessing the new pictorials, netizens are mesmerized by the new visuals of the actress. Starting from the hairstyles to her overall visuals, fans are saying that everything is insanely gorgeous:

The full interview of Park Gyu-young with Vogue Korea is currently available on the official website of the magazine brand.

In 2024, Park Gyu-young will appear in the most anticipated K-drama, Squid Game season 2. Some of the other recent K-dramas of the Korean actress like Sweet Home, Celebrity, and A Good Day to be a Dog, are currently available to watch on Netflix.