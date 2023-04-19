Parkway Drive Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Parkway Drive confirmed their 20th anniversary celebration with a 2023 US headlining tour titled Monster of Oz. The trek will also include The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Make Them Suffer. The Live Nation ticket presale began on April 18 at noon ET in select cities on the Ticketmaster website. The general ticket sale will begin on April 21 at 10 am local time.

Speaking about the band completing 20 years, Parkway Drive singer Winston McCall shared in a press release,

“Twenty years is a milestone in any career. The journey that has lead us to this moment has been insane, to say the least. We wanted to mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from.”

He also mentioned,

“For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully-formed version of the Parkway Drive live experience, and if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing an all-Australian lineup with us. No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are — The Monsters Of Oz. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away.”

Parkway Drive Tour 2023: Dates and venues

The upcoming tour will start on September 10 in Atlanta and conclude on October 7 at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. Here are the dates and venues for Parkway Drive’s 2023 US Tour with the artists The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Make Them Suffer.

September 10, Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

September 12, Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE Outdoors

September 13, Detroit, MI — Masonic

September 15, Worcester, MA — Palladium Outdoors

September 17, New York, NY — Hammerstein Ballroom

September 19, Montreal, QC — Place Bell

September 20, Toronto, ON — RBC Echo Beach

September 22, Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion

September 23, Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life

September 24, Chicago, IL — Radius

September 26, St. Paul, MN — Myth Live

September 27, Oshkosh, WI — Oshkosh Arena

September 29, Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom

September 30, Albuquerque, NM — The Revel

October 01, Mesa, AZ — Mesa Amphitheater

October 03, Salt Lake City, UT — Complex

October 05, Las Vegas, NV — The Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 06, Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 07, Sacramento, CA — Aftershock

Parkway Drive will share an expanded version of their 2004 debut EP

Parkway Drive published their seventh album, Darker Still, in 2022. In August, the band will also be sharing an expanded version of their 2004 debut EP, Don’t Close Your Eyes, on vinyl.

The expanded version includes the original eight tracks, with the addition of bonus tracks included from their split album with Australian metalcore band I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN and compilation albums What We've Built and True Til Death, Volume 1. It will be released on August 18.

Parkway Drive consists of Winston McCall on vocals, Luke Kilpatrick on guitar, Jeff Ling on guitar, Jia O'Connor on bass, and Ben Gordon on drums. The metalcore band's last three albums, Ire in 2015, Reverence in 2018, and Darker Still in 2022, reached number 1 of the Australian ARIA Charts.

The artists will also perform at various festivals, such as Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

