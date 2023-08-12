Popeyes offers BOGO chicken sandwich deal on August 12 to commemorate menu item’s original release date

The American fast-food chain Popeyes recently announced that to commemorate the fourth anniversary of its Chicken Sandwich, it is offering customers a BOGO offer. The brand is extending the special offer on August 12, 2023, four years after debuting its chicken sandwich. The famous and beloved sandwich was first released on August 12, 2019.

Customers who purchase any Chicken Sandwich Combo on the menu will receive the new BOGO or buy one get one deal. On August 12, Saturday, guests need to purchase any one of the four chicken sandwich combos. Then they will be able to receive a free chicken sandwich.

Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is famous for selling chicken sandwiches, burgers, chicken nuggets, and french fries.

Popeyes is offering the deal to celebrate the fourth anniversary of their signature Chicken Sandwich

The company is back with another exciting deal (Image via Getty Images / Popeyes)

Fans of the chain love it for its innovative and intriguing offers and needless to say, this isn't the first time the brand has offered a deal that fans love. However, the only issue is that the BOGO deal is only available on August 12.

Interested customers who wish to take advantage of this offer should head to the brand's offline store or order through the app or the website on August 12, 2023. It is worth noting that the sandwiches are available for pick-up or delivery at participating restaurants only.

Here is the list of the various Chicken Sandwiches on the menu right now:

1) Spicy Chicken Sandwich: This features a chicken breast filet marinated in the brand's flavors before being hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk. It is then fried until golden brown. This is sandwiched between two toasted buns and topped with spicy mayonnaise and barrel-cured pickle slices.

2) Classic Chicken Sandwich: Just like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, this comes with a chicken breast filet marinated in the flavors. It is also hand-battered, breaded in buttermilk, and fried until golden brown. This sandwich comes with two buttery toasted buns and is topped with barrel-cured pickle slices and traditional mayo. The only difference between this and the Spicy Chicken Sandwich is that, instead of using spicy mayo like the latter, the Classic Chicken Sandwich uses normal mayo.

3) Spicy Blackened Chicken Sandwich: This is prepared using the company's blackened seasoning. The juicy chicken filet is fried without breading. It is then served on a toasted bun with spicy mayo and pickles.

4) Blackened Chicken Sandwich: Just like the Spicy Blackened Chicken Sandwich, it also features blackened chicken marinated in Popeyes blackened seasoning. This filet is also fried without breading. However, instead of using spicy mayo, this item is served on a toasted bun with crisp pickles and classic mayo.

The brand is offering a lot of other deals

Along with these sandwiches, Popeyes is also offering customers the option to add Bacon and Cheese to any sandwich for an extra charge.

It is also worth noting that this isn't the first time the brand has distributed complimentary chicken sandwiches this summer. Popeyes had another BOGO deal last month. In the deal, customers were able to get free sandwiches throughout the week of July 4th.

The company also launched a delicious Oreo Cheesecake Cup that was made available for a limited time in late July. It is an ongoing offer, however, Popeyes has not stated when it would be removed from the menu.

The brand is also bringing back its iconic Big Box, which comes with two pieces of fried chicken, two sides, and a buttermilk biscuit or cookie. Interested buyers can also replace the standard biscuit with a Strawberry Biscuit for $0.99 and get a free drink when ordering the Big Box online or through the app till October 15, 2023.