Puma launches ‘FOREVER FASTER’ campaign ft. Neymar, LaMelo Ball, and other star players

Puma has launched "FOREVER. FASTER. See the Game Like We Do," its first globally recognized campaign in ten years, with the goal of solidifying the brand's reputation. This ad campaign encourages all athletes, from elite teams to casual fans, to view the game through the brand's unique perspective, which is centered around speed.

On April 10, 2024, the German sportswear juggernaut unveiled the campaign video featuring its elite players across different channels. This significant brand campaign featured numerous renowned athletes, including Neymar Jr., Christian Pulisic, Lamelo Ball, and Breanna Stewart, to name a few.

Puma’s latest ‘FOREVER FASTER’ campaign features Neymar Jr., LaMelo Ball, and other players

Speed has consistently been an integral part of the brand's DNA, and this year the company is showing it through its globally highlighted brand campaign. In their press release, the brand emphasized the following about the campaign's idea:

"The desire to be faster and overtake others is in everyone’s nature. To go faster gives you joy and an adrenaline rush like no other. The passion for speed is simply universal. “See The Game Like We Do: FOREVER. FASTER.” means to see sports and sports culture differently and ultimately win in a way only the fastest can. In a way only PUMA can."

Therefore, this 'FOREVER FASTER' campaign is meant to adopt a new perspective on athletics and sports culture in order to achieve victory through pure speed.

Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma, commented on the latest campaign, saying:

“Speed is the superpower, how the greats change the game. Just like our world’s icons, Mondo Duplantis, Karsten Warholm, Neymar Jr., or Breanna Stewart, we know that speed unlocks athletic performance and victory in everyone.”

He continued,

“Through our ability to bring speed to life, PUMA invites all people to break through their own limits, unlock their personal best and becoming a better version of themselves, allowing them to see the game like we do: FOREVER. FASTER.”

According to Richard Teyssier, VP of brand and marketing, the latest worldwide brand campaign is the brand's largest marketing expenditure to date.

For the inaugural time, the brand presented a unified brand message—"FOREVER FASTER"—across all performance areas, including football, running, basketball, and handball. The company has come up with a broad brand statement that aims to strike a chord with sports fans in order to attract their target demographic.

Social media, television, public relations, out-of-home media, and point-of-sale systems around the globe all played a role in disseminating the message that this campaign debuted on April 10.

Antoine Griezmann, Breanna Stewart, Christian Pulisic, Felix Streng, Jack Grealish, Javier Balcazar "Chicharito," Karsten Warholm, Kai Havertz, Lamelo Ball, Luis Suarez, Memphis Depay, Mondo Duplantis, Neymar Jr., Sergio Aguero, Shericka Jackson, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and countless more top athletes are featured in the brand's campaign video and accompanying creative assets.

The athletes in the video all demonstrate how their higher speeds and power contribute to their success on the field. The upbeat background music in the video adds to the excitement.

Ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, UEFA Euro2024, and the CONMEBOL Copa America, the sportswear label plans to unveil brand videos and creative assets specifically for each event later this year.

Brand association with speed

Rudolf Dassler established Puma in 1948, intending to produce athletic footwear that would allow wearers to move with the grace and speed of a puma. Collaborations between Puma and the world's finest athletes, organizations, and clubs have resulted in influential developments that have contributed to athletic greatness and triumphs for the next generation.