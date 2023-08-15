Red Lobster Crispy Dragon Shrimp: Availability and all you need to know

Red Lobster Hospitality LLC is an American chain of casual dining restaurants that is renowned for serving high-quality, freshly prepared lobsters and other seafood. The franchise is known for offering amazing deals and recently introduced the Ultimate Endless Shrimp menu in June.

The restaurant now added Crispy Dragon Shrimp to the renowned Ultimate Endless Shrimp menu for a limited time. The dish can be added to one's meal for $20 until supply lasts.

Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp offer comprises six dishes including Crispy Dragon Shrimp

The restaurant's new Crispy Dragon Shrimp is currently available and can be purchased as part of the Ultimate Endless Shrimp offer. This deal allows customers to select three shrimp dishes, for just $20.

The franchise describes the new offering on its website and states:

"Savoury, crispy, and tossed in a sweet, mildly spicy chilli sauce."

This new item is both sweet and savory (Image via Red Lobster)

However, customers must note that only participating restaurants across the US will offer this deal. Moreover, the offer will be valid only while supply lasts.

The chain's Ultimate Endless Shrimp menu includes five items apart from the newly introduced Crispy Dragon Shrimp. Customers can choose between dishes including Coconut Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Walt's Favourite Shrimp, Garlic Grilled Shrimp Skewer, and Crispy Dragon Shrimp.

Ultimate Endless Shrimp offer (Image via Red Lobster)

Each Ultimate Endless Shrimp order also comes with a side of the brand's popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the customer's choice of two sides, and endless shrimp.

The new offer is available at all participating restaurants all around the country. It allows customers to mix and match and choose their preferred shrimp dishes, which they can purchase for only $20. This special offer became a permanent menu item at participating restaurants in all 50 states, excluding Puerto Rico, on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The company is now offering Casamigos margaritas (Image via Red Lobster)

Apart from the above-mentioned deal, Red Lobster is also offering three new Casamigos margaritas for $10 each. The three distinct flavors are the Spicy Pineapple 'Rita, the Watermelon Mint 'Rita, and the Casa Colada 'Rita.

More details about the restaurant chain

The brand is popular for seafood (Image via Getty Images)

The company is the biggest and most well-known chain of seafood restaurants in the world, with its headquarters in Orlando, Florida. It has a long history of serving high-quality, freshly prepared seafood to its customers. It is a convenient hangout spot for seafood lovers and has 749 restaurants across the country.

The company offers different kinds of crabs, fish, lobsters, mollusks, prawns, and shrimp on its menu. The restaurant also serves chicken, dessert, pasta, steak, drinks, and more.