Red Velvet Joy’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “Stunning as ever” 

Red Velvet Joy has been featured in the November issue of Harper's Bazaar Korea styling in TOD'S. In the Instagram photos shared by Harper's Bazaar Korea, Joy is wearing TOD'S Fall Winter 2023 collection. TOD'S is an Italian luxury brand that specializes in apparel, footwear, and related accessories. The brand is known for its comfortable shoes starting from ballerina flats to platform sandals.

Red Velvet Joy's partnership with the luxury Italian brand started in 2021. She has been featured in many campaigns and events of the brand. Joy has also collaborated with Harper's Bazaar for many times previously.

For the recent magazine cover, Joy looks cute and fuzzy dressed in fall colors like dark brown, black, and deep green. Fans are swooning over her new look and supporting her new project.

Fans are amazed by Red Velvet Joy's new look for TOD'S and Harper's Bazaar Korea

In 2021, Red Velvet Joy officially became the Korean ambassador of the Italian luxury brand, TOD'S. She starred in the brand's "In Our Shoes - Seoul" campaign modeling TOD'S Tab sneakers in the same year. For the recent magazine cover, Joy is wearing the new Fall Winter 2023 collection of the brand.

TOD'S Fall Winter 2023 collection was showcased during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023. The collection was designed by Walter Chiapponi, the creative director of the brand. The collection was described as capturing a refined and contemporary elegance, with craftsmanship at the forefront. Red Velvet Joy is also looking very elegant and classy in the photos, leaving fans mesmerized.

As a member of the K-pop girl group, Red Velvet, Joy has gained a lot of popularity. Her acting prowess in Korean dramas such as Once Upon a Small Town and Temperature has also added to her popularity. Joy is talented in several areas, such as modeling, acting, and singing. And because of her skills and distinctive sense of style, her followers never stop encouraging her.

For the new look of the magazine cover, fans are saying that Joy's beauty is stunning and her look for the cover is just perfect. According to the netizens, her brightest smile is just perfect. They expect to see more Joy and TOD'S collaborative photos and videos. Here are some glimpses of the comments from Instagram and X.

Fan reactions (Image via X)

Fan comments (Image via Harper's Bazaar Korea Instagram)

The TOD'S Fall Winter 2023 collection included a range of items such as coats, jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, and accessories such as bags and shoes. The color palette was mainly neutral, with shades of black, white, beige, and brown, and fans will be able to see Red Velvet Joy in the upcoming November issue of Harper's Bazaar Korea. A detailed look at the collection is available on the official page of TOD'S.