Red Velvet's Irene's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "A visual feast"

Red Velvet's Irene will grace the cover of 2024's first issue of the Wave magazine with the theme of 'Revenge Bride'. On January 5, 2023, the Chinese magazine shared a few photos of Irene from the upcoming cover of the issue.

Describing the attractive visuals of Red Velvet's Irene, Wave magazine stated,

"The dim black veil, the swaying figure, there is always a beam of light following her pace even in the dark. The character on the cover of WAVES is her, is romantic, is a masterpiece that is unable to be put into a frame."

The K-pop idol's latest photos went viral right away among ReVeluvs (Red Velvet fans), and the social media sites are flooded with positive remarks.

Fans went into frenzy after witnessing new visuals of Red Velvet's Irene for Wave

The leader of Red Velvet, Irene is quite popular for her singing, rapping, dancing, and acting. After making huge success in the entertainment world, Red Velvet's Irene has also marked her achievements in the fashion world. Recently, it has been disclosed by Wave magazine that the K-pop artist will be featured on the cover of the January 2024 issue.

The magazine brand gave international ReVeluvs the first glimpses of the magazine cover by sharing photos of Irene posing as a Revenge Bride. To give a perfect aura to the photoshoot theme, Irene opted for a popular Victorian dressing style from the mid-20th century. People loved her new visuals and called her a pure beauty.

Here are some of the tweets and Instagram comments where fans are appreciating her visuals:

ReVeluvs are obsessed with Irene's new visuals and supporting her (Image via Sportskeeda)

The K-pop artist can be seen wearing a silky long black dress with floral work accompanied by a black hat with a net veil and net hand gloves. To accentuate the look more, Red Velvet's Irene posed with a bundle of red roses. This particular look in the black dress with red roses has become the most popular among her fans.

She is also donning other attire, such as a long white veil over a white dress, an off-the-shoulder red dress with a bow, a black full-sleeve net top, and a long black veil; a short black dress with stone work on the shoulder; and a white top and long skirt with silvery accessories.

After finishing the R to V world tour, Red Velvet's Irene wasn't very active in the context of new projects. However, with this project of Wave magazine, she is back and her fans are excited to see her.

The January 2024 issue of Waves Magazine contains a photo album with 12 photos of Irene which is exclusively available for the people who will purchase the physical copy of the issue. It is now available for pre-order via various online sites and Wave.