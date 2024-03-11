Sabrina Carpenter’s look for the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party wins the internet: “This face economy” 

Sabrina Carpenter stole the spotlight at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party with her daring and chic ensemble. The 23-year-old singer and actress flaunted her style in a bold vinyl strappy body suit, paired with a sheer black skirt and sleek black heels, creating a look that undoubtedly made waves across the internet.

The Oscars 2024 ceremony took place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. At the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after-party, Sabrina Carpenter posed with her rumored beau Barry Keoghan for the first time. Fans were in awe of her look, with many expressing admiration for her striking look, commenting, “This face economy."

Fans gushed about Sabrina Carpenter’s look for the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party

Sabrina Carpenter's red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after-party sparked a frenzy on social media. Fans and fashion critics showered her with praise for pushing fashion boundaries and embracing a unique style. One of her fans called her a "dream girl."

People everywhere celebrated Sabrina for her bold fashion choices that stood out from the usual red carpet looks. This red carpet moment established Sabrina as a trendsetter. This highlighted the growing appreciation for individuality in the world of celebrity fashion.

More details about Sabrina Carpenter’s look for the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party

Sabrina's outfit at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party was a bold statement. The modern and edgy vinyl strappy body suit is paired with a sheer black skirt, adding a touch of sophistication. The sleek black heels completed the look and highlighted Carpenter's keen sense of style.

Sabrina's blown-out with fringes hairstyle brought a contemporary vibe to her look. The forehead fringes framed her face. These add to the chic and effortless feel of the ensemble. The hairstyle matched the boldness of her outfit, creating a memorable appearance.

Her makeup stole the show with a stunning silver eye look. Her lashes got a boost from a light coat of mascara. She added a touch of silver eyeshadow to her lower waterline. The subtle peach blush and bronzer she added brought out her natural glow.

To finish off her stunning look, Sabrina chose elegant diamond danglers as her jewelry. These eye-catching earrings added a touch of sophistication, matching the overall style of her outfit.

The Oscars 2024 were attended by many renowned celebrities, including Florence Pugh, Billie Eilish, and Vanessa Hudgens, who all looked spectacular. Their trendy makeup and hairstyles added to their overall stunning appearances.