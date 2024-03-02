Sabrina and Idris Elba’s Calvin Klein Fragrance campaign for 'Eternity' wins the internet: “Absolutely Stunning”

Sabrina and Idris Elba were recently seen in the Calvin Klein fragrance campaign for 'Eternity.' The campaign imagery subtly showcased the actor Idris and musician Sabrina's chemistry in a monochromatic theme.

Calvin Klein unveiled Idris and Sabrina Elba as the faces for their latest fragrance, Eternity Aromatic Essence. The label made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, March 1, 2024, solidifying the power couple's role in the Calvin Klein Eternity fragrance lineup. The campaign celebrates and focuses on their natural connection and brings a fresh perspective.

This amazing collaboration with the dynamic duo captivated fans with their striking and timeless elegance. A netizen commented on Calvin Klein's Instagram post, calling the couple "absolutely stunning."

Fan reaction on Calvin Klein Fragrance campaign (Image via Instagram/@calvinklein)

"Element": Fans are amazed by Sabrina and Idris Elba’s visuals for Calvin Klein fragrance campaign

Sabrina and Idris Elba's sizzling chemistry in Calvin Klein's fragrance campaign for 'Eternity' won the netizens' hearts. The duo's striking visuals resonate with the theme of the campaign as the Instagram caption reads:

"The timeless fragrance inspired by lasting love."

Netizens showered the couple with positive comments like 'element,' 'gorgeous' and 'cute.' Take a look at some of the comments below:

Fan reaction on Calvin Klein Fragrance campaign (Image via Instagram/@calvinklein)

Fan reactions on Calvin Klein Fragrance campaign (Image via SportsKeeda)

Fan reactions on Calvin Klein Fragrance campaign (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details about Sabrina and Idris Elba’s Calvin Klein fragrance campaign

One of the reasons why these visuals stood out amongst fans was due to their monochromatic theme. The black and white palette enhanced the classic feel of 'Eternity' and focused on the enduring nature of the fragrance. Edris and Sabrina added a touch of natural chemistry through the visual symphony of the Calvin Klein 'Eternity' Fragrance ad.

As seen in the visuals, Sabrina chose to enhance her look with light smokey eyes and cut crease light eyeshadow and eyeliner. She added some depth and definition with volumizing mascara to complement the look. She opted for a moisturizing lip balm so that it stands out in the monochromatic visuals.

Meanwhile, Idris Elba aced a natural look with only a touch of lip balm.

Sabrina and Idris Elba received appreciation from fans online as their looks perfectly blended with the whole monochromatic aesthetic. The bold visuals of the campaign were complemented by a subtle touch of romance, as depicted through the couple's chemistry.