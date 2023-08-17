Shake Shack Chief Avocado Officer: How to avail the position, form, and all you need to know

Shake Shack is an American fast-food restaurant chain. The brand is currently searching for its first Chief Avocado Officer who will share the franchise's passion and enthusiasm for avocados. On August 14, 2023, the company uploaded a post on its social media handles announcing the position.

This move comes as the franchise celebrates its Avocado Bacon menu, which includes the Avocado Bacon Burger and an Angus beef cheeseburger. This type of burger is topped with freshly chopped avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, and ShackSauce.

The menu also features the Avocado Bacon Chicken, which is a crispy chicken breast topped with freshly chopped avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, lettuce, and buttermilk herb mayo.

Write a love letter to avocado to become Shake Shack's Chief Avocado Officer: How to apply explored

This exciting offer is only for a limited period of time (Image via Shake Shack)

To apply for the position of Shake Shack's first-ever Chief Avocado Officer, candidates must enter their first and last name, email address, and a short list of qualities that they believe make them the ideal candidate for the position.

Moreover, they will also have to write a love letter to an avocado using any creative medium like images, films, songs, poems, and more.

The information about the post was uploaded on the brand's Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram page on Monday.

According to the post on both Twitter and Instagram, the Chief Avocado Officer will receive exclusive Shack merch. Moreover, they will also get a year of free Shake Shack, a $3,000 "Avocado Stipend," and a private Avocado Bacon menu tasting at their neighborhood Shack. Additionally, they will also be meeting with a Shake Shack leader to learn about their avocado suppliers and selection process.

Unfortunately, this offer is only available for a limited period of time and applications close on Friday, August 18, 2023.

