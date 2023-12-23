Shake Shack is giving away free food until Christmas Eve: Items, How to Claim, and More

Shake Shack is counting down to Christmas in a jolly way as the chain introduces a promotion - 'Three for Free' - that goes on till Christmas Eve. Offered in partnership with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, the promotion allows fans across the nation to enjoy free servings of 'Chicken Shacks, Bacon Cheese Fries, and Classic Shake.'

The week-long promotional deal that started this Monday can be taken benefit of at all participating locations for a limited time until December 24. To claim the freebies, fans only have to place a qualifying order of at least $10 and apply either of the three promo codes - CHICKENLINE, PROPFRY, or SHAKESPREAD - at the checkout to get the items at the discounted price.

The limited-time Three for free promotions will be going on for the whole week (Image via Shake Shack)

Limited to one freebie per order, the deal can be availed at all participating locations across the United States. Fans must add either of the three discounted items along with other food or drinks valued at $10 or more to the cart for the code to be applicable.

Shake Shack's Three for Free promotions end on the Christmas Eve

Holidays are meant for giving and that is probably what Shake Shack was planning when the chain unveiled the Three for Free promotions this week. While some may take it as a generous treat after the chain won the fun bet on three consecutive NFL games last weekend, others may think of it as a perfectly timed PR strategy. Either way, it can't be denied that fans are guaranteed to make the best out of the deal.

Available nationwide since Monday, December 18, the limited-time promotional deals seem to be aimed at keeping fans fueled up during the busy holiday and gift-shopping runs. Claimable at all participating locations, the limited-time deals can be enjoyed when ordering at the nearest store for dine-in or when ordering online for pick-up and deliveries.

The Three for Free promotions can be availed until December 24 (Image via Shake Shack)

Exclusively available through the Shake Shack app or website, the deals can be claimed by adding food and drinks like - hotdogs, fries, sandwiches, shakes, and other items - valued at $10 or more to the cart. Once done with that, you may choose from either of the three promo codes - CHICKENLINE, PROPFRY, or SHAKESPREAD - and add the respective item to the cart. Finally, apply the code and complete the order by paying for the food to get the freebies.

It is to be noted that the total cart value of $10 must not include the cost of either of the three discounted items - Chicken Shacks, Bacon Cheese Fries, and Classic Shake. While the deal can be claimed almost every day until December 24, it will be limited to one freebie per order.