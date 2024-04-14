Fans have reacted positively to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's visuals for the Nike On Air event. Pryce was featured in a video posted by Nike’s official Instagram page on April 12, 2024, where she gave a mini tour of the Nike On Air exhibition at the Palais Brongniart in Paris.

The video was captioned:

“From an impossible idea to athlete-empowering innovation, Nike Air has come a long way and it won’t stop here. Join the legendary sprinter @realshellyannfp + Nike insiders on a tour of our ‘Air Immersion’ exhibit, your first glimpse into the Nike on Air event in Paris.”

The track star was among other famous Nike ambassadors, including Jordan Chiles, Chloe Kim, and A'ja Wilson who were present for the exclusive event. The athletes arrived at the Palais Brongniart in Paris to celebrate Nike’s innovation and years of contribution to sports.

Netizens and fans reacted to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's visuals with one saying:

“She’s so gorgeous.”

Fans react positively to Shelly-Ann's look for Nike On Air event (Image via Instagram/Nike)

Others appreciated the visuals calling Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce a "legend" and "her majesty."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Nike On Air event in Paris

For Nike’s visuals, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was dressed in a black gown with pleats on the ends. The sprinter accessorized with a silver watch, a silver chain, and simple earrings. She opted for natural makeup to complement her look.

Her black hair was styled straight and she rounded up the sporty look with Nike sneakers draped in black, blue and white. She visited the gallery in Paris and was welcomed by Juliana, Nike’s footwear designer for women’s lifestyle innovation.

Their first stop was the room named the Gyneology of Air, featuring Nike sneakers from the past, including the Air Max 97 amongst others. The next room was called the Culture of Air which featured Nike’s collaborations with other brands and talents like Travis Scott and Sacai.

She also met up with Elliott, Nike’s product manager for performance running, who showed her Nike’s Reinvention of Air, featuring the Air Maxfly which is fitted with an Air Zoom system and has two different chambers to provide more energy to the track.

The last stop was the Future Of Air chamber which featured a 3D model of a new prototype of sneakers— the Nike Pegasus Premium, which will be available in Spring 2025. The new design supposedly represents bringing Nike’s dream of more innovation to life to enhance the everyday run of athletes all over the world.

More details on the Nike On Air event

On the significance of the Nike On Air event, the brand's newsroom reads:

"In a moment to signal a multiyear innovation super cycle, Nike showcased its never-before-seen products for athletes this summer, its world-class roster of athletes, and the power of its proprietary Nike Air technology during an unforgettable “Nike On Air” event at the Palais Brongniart in Paris."

The On Air event began outside the Palais Brongniart where the guests, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, interacted with the AR-enabled statues of six titans of sports, namely LeBron James, Alexia Putellas, Bebe Vio, Kylian Mbappe, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Victor Wembanyama.

Inside Palais Brongniart, the guests were immersed in a high-tech experience of Nike’s history of innovative products in running, basketball, football, skating, breakdancing, and style. The gallery also featured the uniforms for athletes at the Olympics 2024 which will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has always been an active member of the Nike family. She joined 12 other female athletes in conjunction with the Oregon-based brand in 2022, on an Athlete Think-Thank and donation program.