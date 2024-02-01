Shin Min-a's look for the latest Clé de Peau Beauté campaign wins the internet: "Unique Korean beauty"

Clé de Peau Beauté featured their new brand ambassador, Shin Min-a, in the campaign for their latest skincare range Supreme Age Artisans. On January 11, 2024, the Japanese luxury skincare brand officially announced Min-a as the new face of the brand in the Asian market. Her fans were over the moon about the same and supported her new journey in the fashion world.

The latest Clé de Peau Beauté Supreme Age Artisans campaign featuring the Korean actress created a buzz online as netizens could not get over her new look for the same. Shin Min-a shared the campaign via her Instagram page and fans took to the comments section to compliment her "unique Korean beauty."

Fans praise Min-a for her new look in the Clé de Peau Beauté Supreme Age Artisans campaign (Image via Instagram/@peace_in_the_world76)

Fans praise Shin Min-a's look for the latest Clé de Peau Beauté Supreme Age Artisans campaign

Shin Min-a is one of the top-rated Korean actresses in the national and international markets. She is known for her projects like Our Blues, Home Town Cha-Cha-Cha, and many others.

She was recently announced as the face of Clé de Peau Beauté for the Asian market and appeared in the latest Supreme Age Artisans campaign. This marks her first project with the company after the official announcement.

In the new campaign video, Shin Min-a was seen wearing a gorgeous golden dress with an elegant hairstyle. The simple yet classic look won the hearts of fans, who took to the comments section of her Instagram post and mentioned that the brand chose the "right woman" for this campaign.

What is the Clé de Peau Beauté Supreme Age Artisans collection?

The brand introduced four products from the Supreme Age Artisans collection in the campaign video shared by Shin Min-a. The skincare brand described the collection and said:

"Supreme Age Artisans is a specialized skincare collection by Clé de Peau Beauté. Drawing inspiration from dermatological and regenerative treatments, the series features products that firm, sculpt, smooth, volumize and brighten the face."

The Supreme Age Artisans collection includes six:

Firming Serum Supreme

Eye Contour Cream Supreme

Wrinkle Smoothing Serum Supreme

Volumizing Cream Supreme

Vitality-Enhancing Eye Mask Supreme

Brightening Serum Supreme

All these products are currently available via Clé de Peau Beauté's official website.