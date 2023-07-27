ShopRite Ground beef recall fears emerge over salmonella concerns

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aka CDC, a salmonella outbreak, caused possibly from ShopRite ground beef, has affected more than a dozen people. Moreover, six of those affected have also had to be hospitalized, as per an investigation report by the CDC.

The most recent case associated with this was reported in mid-June, with the first incident occurring in late April. As of July 25, 2023, 16 cases of Salmonella infection, caused by a type of bacteria, had been reported in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

As per the CDC, the only common food linked with the outbreak is ground beef. People who remembered what they consumed and where it came from said that they had 80% lean ground beef from the ShopRite stores of any of the four aforementioned states.

The correct figures for those affected by the ShopRite Ground beef may be higher than reported, as per the CDC

ShopRite Ground beef might get recalled due to the fear of Salmonella (Image via Associated Press)

Salmonella can spread through contaminated water, food, food preparation surfaces, and unwashed or unsanitized hands. They are found in both human and animal intestines and are destroyed when ground beef is cooked to a temperature of 160°F. A person is at risk only if they consume raw or undercooked ground beef.

Following the Salmonella outbreak, state and municipal public health officials questioned those affected about the meals they consumed the week before becoming ill. Nine out of the 16 people interviewed admitted to eating ground beef from the ShopRite stores.

However, the CDC believes that the actual numbers may be higher:

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is also likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella".

They further mentioned that the outbreak might not be confined to the states where the disease is known to exist. Many patients who fall ill and recover automatically do not even receive medical attention or a Salmonella poisoning test.

Moreover, as an investigation is still ongoing, people are still unsure whether or not authorities will recall the beef available at ShopRite. As of now, no notice of a recall has been issued by the CDC.

Three of the affected consumers are children under the age of five, as per CDC, which stated that young children, seniors above 65, and people with compromised immune systems are at risk of developing serious symptoms connected to the outbreak and may require medical attention.

What are the symptoms of Salmonella and how to prevent it?

The majority of Salmonella infections result in diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains, according to the CDC's official website. Appearance of the first symptoms can take anything between 6 hours to 6 days after ingestion. Additionally, within 4 to 7 days, the majority of patients recover on their own.

The CDC has also encouraged people to call their doctor if they experience symptoms like diarrhea with a fever of more than 102°F, diarrhea that lasts longer than 3 days and does not get better, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting, or dehydration.

Furthermore, in order to prevent getting infected, the CDC recommends cooking ground beef to 160°F and reheating leftovers to 165°F. Additionally, the surface where the food is prepared needs to be washed. Consumers are also recommended to wash or sanitize their hands before eating.