Slightly Stoopid Tour 2023: Tickets, presale and more

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome are confirmed to be performing in San Diego on their latest announced Summertime 2023 Tour. Both groups will be visiting Petco Park on July 16, 2023, for their 27-show tour in the U.S.
Fans will get their first access to the Slightly Stoopid's presale, starting on March 7 at 10 AM local time with a limited amount of early bird tickets that will be available in each market for $30.
Fans can buy the Tickets at the tour’s website SlightlyStoopid.com/tour. The local presales will begin on March 9 at 10 AM local time, and the general on-sale will be happening on March 10 at 10 AM local time.
Slightly Stoopid was established in the 90s by Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood. The artists published their 1996 debut studio album Slightly $toopid under the Skunk Records label.
In the tour’s announcement, the artist shared:
“We couldn’t be more excited for the Summertime 2023 Tour,” said a quote attributed to Doughty. “We haven’t toured with Sublime since the early years of Stoopid and we are really excited to be back with our brothers on what we like to call the ultimate summer band camp.”
Slightly Stoopid Tour 2023: Dates, Venues, and more
The Summertime 2023 tour will start in Auburn, WA on July 6. The Slightly Stoopid's trek will then go throughout North America with venues including Shoreline Amphitheater, Walnut Creek, Jones Beach, and PNC Arts Center, ending in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater on September 3.
Here are the dates and Venues for the Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome Summertime 2023 Tour.
Jul 06 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater
Jul 07 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Jul 08 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center
Jul 09 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
Jul 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
Jul 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Jul 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jul 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Jul 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Jul 27 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Jul 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Jul 29 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Jul 30 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 03 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
August 04 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 05 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 06 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
August 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
August 18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Forbes Avenue
August 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
August 26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 01 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
September 03 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
The festival is produced by Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company and has global market leaders including Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Fans can check out more information on the Slightly Stoopid's tour at www.livenationentertainment.com.
Sublime with Rome, which was formed in 2010 included singer Rome Ramirez and bassist Eric Wilson, who was a part of the iconic ska rock band Sublime. Slightly Stoopid still performs some of the classic Sublime tracks, including What I Got, Santeria, and The Wrong Way. The groups Atmosphere and The Movement will be joining the upcoming tour on most dates, including the Petco Park show.
More dates are expected to be part of the tour later shared by Live Nation.
Meanwhile, Slightly Stoopid has been touring both domestically and internationally with sold-out headlining shows globally. Slightly Stoopid have also appeared in the biggest festival appearances, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, ACL, Outside Lands, and Cali Vibes among others.