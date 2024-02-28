Somi's latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "My girl"

Somi recently appeared on Vogue Korea's cover in full Prada attire and looked like "my girl" as quoted by her fans on social media platforms. She looked "lit" in her black and red vinyl attired from Prada's Autumn Winter 2024 collection.

Vogue Korea posted the pictures on its official Instagram account on February 27 and fans couldn't contain their excitement as they praised Somi's look.

Fan reaction on Somi's latest magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

For the pictorial, she went with a black shirt dress paired with a tasseled red skirt and black sleek kitten heels from Prada. She was seen standing in front of an old, rustic building. For the rest of the two pictures, she wore a black ensemble from the luxury brand's latest collection.

"Lit": Fans were amazed by Somi's latest magazine pictorial photoshoot

Fans were in awe of Jeon Somi's latest magazine photoshoot for Prada. Vogue Korea starred her in their latest campaign with the luxury brand. Her looks received a lot of positive compliments from her fans on social media platforms.

Fan reaction on Somi's latest magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

She looked 'lit' in her entire attire from Prada's Autumn Winter 2024 collection. For her first look, she went with a sleek black shirt dress. She paired the dress with a red tassel skirt that looked 'so good' on her as quoted by her fans on social media platforms. She styled her hair in a messy wavy medium-length look to suit the entire look.

She wore a sleeveless top in black with embellishments in the second look. She looked 'so pretty' as per her fans and styled her hair in beautiful long pigtails.

She wore a black shirt with white painted daisies along with a black mini skirt for the third look. She paired it with black medium ankle-length boots.

For her makeup, she went with a dewy and radiant complexion. She used a hydrating foundation that helped make her complexion shiny and dewy and a rosy blush to add a plush of color to her cheeks. She went with light pink lipstick paired with a darker shade of lip liner to enhance her lips and make them appear fuller.

Her ash blonde hair styled in flowy waves and long pigtails was appreciated by her fans on social media platforms. Her fans showered her with comments like 'stunning' and 'unreal beauty' on Vogue's post:

Fan reaction on her latest magazine pictorial (Image via SportsKeeda)

Fan reaction on her latest magazine pictorial (Image via SportsKeeda)

Jeon Somi was the host of the 2023 MAMA Awards, held in November 2023 in Seoul. She rocked a stunning black tulle gown that highlighted her beauty and figure. The black dress complemented her blonde hair, and the slit added a stylish touch to her look. She looked magnificent and her fans appreciated her elegance on social media platforms.